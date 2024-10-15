Lusail Winter Wonderland Is All Set For An Exceptional Kick-Off On October 24

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Lusail Winter Wonderland, one of Estithmar Holding's projects, is all set to be back with its third season for adventure seekers featuring even more exciting entertainment.

The park will open for public on October 24, in the heart of Al Maha Island.

The event promises an exciting new season of endless entertainment and the opportunity to indulge in an unparalleled experience and a wide spectrum of new games and activities with loads of surprises and specially curated entry packages for family and friends.

The opening of the third season will kick-off with a festive carnival full of surprises and live performances, during which Lusail Winter Wonderland will host an array of incredible talents and performers from around the region.

This season has an action-packed agenda for visitors right from Day One. Starting with an enthralling concert by local Qatari artist Nasser AlKubaisi and the famous Bahraini singer Hala Al-Turk to the renowned Arab superstar“Al-Shami” who will rock the stage and perform his best tunes and melodies performing live on October 25, the events are all set to captivate the audience.

On October 26, the Lusail Winter Wonderland Carnival will see live performance by Flipperachi, Bahrain's pioneering hip hop artist/rapper and one of the region's most sought-after artists in the hip hop realm with an unmatched ability to create songs with catchy lyrics.

The evening will further gain momentum with Hamad Al Khazina, the renowned Qatari artist who has been bestowed with numerous awards in recognition to his talent and creativity, who will dazzle the audience with his inspiring abilities to combine Arab musical heritage with contemporary rhythms, and thrilling performance.

This season will also witness the grand launch of“Rafeeq Village”, a specially designed gourmet destination on October 26.

This LWW star attraction houses a broad selection of bespoke food & beverage offerings including diverse restaurants and cuisine, carefully curated to satisfy visitors' appetites, and offer a distinctive culinary experience that promises to satisfy all taste buds, along with several entertaining activities, parades, live shows and events.

Rafeeq Village will also host an interactive entertainment event every Friday throughout the season, where visitors will be able to get many opportunities to win gifts and surprises from Lusail Winter Wonderland, promising a new season full of fun, enjoyment, and an unforgettable experience.

This season will also introduce“Dafy” the new mascot of Lusail Winter Wonderland who welcoming kids and adults in this new season as well as continuously engaging with the visitors.

Lusail Winter Wonderland provides the opportunity to enjoy advanced and diverse experiences filled with adventure and entertainment specially with new attractions, exhilarating rides, exceptional games, and a wide range of entertainment options, including the Ooredoo 5G rollercoaster, the giant 53-meter AIN QNB Ferris Wheel providing stunning views of Lusail City, the Qatar Airways Festive Forest, the Doha Bank view, the thrilling Qitar Al Rayan, in addition to new attractive rides & games.

The new season of Lusail Winter Wonderland boasts of a wide array of new games, such as“Snow Karts”, the exciting karting circuit that will witness exciting daily competitions and thrilling races, and the“Baladna Farm” games area, which includes giant air games suitable for children and adults, and many other exhilarating rides and surprises.

The new season will also feature many entertainment activities and live shows as well, with the expansion of seating areas, making Lusail Winter Wonderland the first and the ideal family destination and the preferred place for gatherings of family and friends.

The View Hospital an affiliate to Cedars-Sinai is the medical provider this season.

Located in the heart of the sweeping Al Maha Island - Estithmar Holding's latest project, Lusail Winter Wonderland, a 100,000-square-metre state-of-the-art theme park, is set to continue to attract residents from Qatar and visitors from the GCC countries as well as tourists from all around the world, who are keen to live a thrilling experience filled with lots of adventure and full of adrenaline.