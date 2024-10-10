Safadi Delivers King's Message To El Sisi On Coordinated Response To Gaza Crisis

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt received Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi on Wednesday at Al Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo.

Safadi conveyed a message from King Abdullah, reiterating the deep Amman-Cairo relations, emphasising the importance of continued coordination and consultation between the two nations, according to A Foreign statement.

The message also highlighted the need for joint efforts to address the escalating tensions caused by Israeli aggression in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

During the meeting, President Al Sisi expressed his gratitude to King Abdullah and asked Safadi to convey his warm greetings and appreciation for the strong Jordanian-Egyptian relationship.

Al Sisi stressed Egypt's pride in the advanced level of cooperation between the two countries across various sectors, reflecting their shared commitment to enhancing mutual interests and achieving further progress for their peoples, the statement said.

The meeting, attended by Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Badr Abdel Aty, focused on the joint efforts of Jordan and Egypt to de-escalate the dangerous situation threatening regional security.

Both sides stressed the urgent need for effective international intervention to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, and for measures to stop Israel's aggressive actions in the West Bank, underscoring the necessity of ensuring the flow of adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid to Gaza and Lebanon, according to the statement.

Both parties reiterated that the two-state solution, based on the pre-1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state, remains the only viable path to achieving lasting peace, security, and stability in the region.