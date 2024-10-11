Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Security Not A Luxury...', IMA Writes Fresh Letter To West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata doctor rape case: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on October 10, wrote a letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee regarding the ongoing hunger strike of Junior doctors. IMA urged for immediate attention from the CM, stating that 'peaceful ambience, and security' of doctors is not a luxury.

In the letter addressed to Mamata Banerjee, the IMA said that the 'West Bengal was completely capable' of meeting the doctors' demands. The IMA's letter comes after Aniket Mahato, one of the doctors on hunger strike, was admitted to the ICU, after his vitals began to drop on Thursday night.

'Almost a week...'

On October 9, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) announced a nationwide hunger strik , in solidarity with the ongoing protests over the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in West Bengal.

“It is almost a week since the young doctors of Bengal are on a fast-unto-death struggle. Indian Medical Association supports their just demands. They deserve your immediate attention. The Government of West Bengal is entirely capable of meeting all the demands,” read IMA's letter.

India's medical fraternity witnessed a series of cease-work and protests by doctors, against the rape, murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital , on August 9. Junior doctors in West Bengal have been demanding for basic amenities like security and better work conditions in government hospitals.

'Not a luxury...'

“Peaceful ambience and security are not a luxury. They are a prerequisite. We appeal to your good self to settle the issues with the young generation doctors as an elder and the Head of the Government,” stated the letter.

The entire medical fraternity of India is concerned and trusts you would be able to save their lives. If the offices of the Indian Medical Association could be of any help we would gladly assist." reads the letter.

