Epimab Biotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations At The 39Th Annual Meeting Of The Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer (SITC)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EpimAb Biotherapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of bispecific antibodies and T-cell engagers, is pleased to announce the company will be presenting two poster presentations at the upcoming 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2024) taking place in Houston, Texas, from November 6-10, 2024, at the George R. Brown Center.



The posters will feature: 1) preclinical results for a cMet x EGFR bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and 2) development and preclinical data for an innovative NK cell engager platform. Details for the presentations are as follows:

cMet x EGFR ADC



Title: A differentiated cMet x EGFR bispecific antibody-drug conjugate demonstrated broad antitumor activity and promising safety profile in preclinical models

Presentation number: 1048

Presentation Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024 Presentation Time: Poster Viewing 12:15-1:45pm CST; Poster Reception 7:10-8:30pm CST (Exhibit Halls AB)

NK Cell Engager Platform



Title: The development of IL15v-NKCE: A cutting-edge NK cell engager platform for cancer treatment

Presentation number: 1078

Presentation Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024 Presentation Time: Poster Viewing 12:15-1:45pm CST; Poster Reception 7:10-8:30pm CST (Exhibit Halls AB)

About EpimAb Biotherapeutics Inc

EpimAb Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of multispecific antibodies. Utilizing our broad range of in-house research and technology capabilities, including the proprietary FIT-Ig® (Fabs-In-Tandem Immunoglobulin) and MAT-Fab (Monovalent Asymmetric Tandem Fab) bispecific platforms, EpimAb is generating and globally advancing a unique pipeline of transformative preclinical and clinical assets that aim to benefit cancer patients. For further information, please visit:

