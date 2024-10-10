Spine And Sport Rehabilitation's Dr. Jordan Sudberg Is Changing The Game With Revolutionary New Shock Wave Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Jordan SudbergISLANDIA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- with nagging injuries, as well as people who have experienced painful bodily trauma, have been searching for a panacea that can soothe their chronic pain and restore damaged tissues in their bodies. With the emergence of his clinic's new stem wave treatment, Dr. Jordan Sudberg is offering patients a chance to relieve their aches and pains, increase blood flow, and restore connective tissues, giving their bodies an opportunity to return to peak body performance.“I specialize in sports medicine and pain management, so I often see injuries that cause pain and tenderness in areas such as the heel or elbow,” Dr. Jordan Sudberg explains.“The stem wave treatment has been very effective for many of our patients. You'd be surprised at how much of the body's tissues you can restore just through the new technologies we're using for shock wave therapy.”Dr. Jordan Sudberg's stem wave treatment at Spine and Sport Rehabilitation is known as a pulsed soundwave regenerative technique, a shock wave therapy treatment that uses non-invasive acoustic sound waves to stimulate the healing of damaged tissues. When exposed to these shockwaves, the body responds by inducing changes in cell cycles and cell metabolism. Stem cells and tenocytes congregate in the area of the body exposed to shockwaves, increasing the body's ability to regenerate. Shock wave therapy also stimulates osteoblasts, improving bone healing and production for a complete musculoskeletal treatment. It also induces analgesic effects, relieving pain and improving patients' quality of life.In existing medical literature, shock wave therapy has been studied as a treatment for conditions such as plantar fasciopathy and lateral epicondylitis. In these studies, the vast majority of patients experienced effective pain relief and measurable improvements in their conditions. In situations where it is appropriate, it is touted as a viable, less invasive, and less expensive alternative to surgery for people with musculoskeletal disorders.Shock wave therapy is just one of the many treatments offered at Dr. Jordan Sudberg's clinic , Spine and Sport Rehabilitation Pain Management. The clinic is also well-versed in other cutting-edge treatments, such as trigger point therapy, physical therapy, facet steroid injections, and electromyography (EMG) and nerve conduction velocity (NCV) tests. Dr. Sudberg and the clinic's other medical professionals were recognized for their world-class service by being voted the Best Pain Management Physician at Bethpage's Best of Long Island Awards in 2021.Spine and Sport Rehabilitation's stem wave treatment offers another dimension of reforming chronic pains and injuries. The non-invasive shock wave treatment showcases another medical innovation through its ability to stimulate the natural healing of the body, restore damaged tissues, and improve musculoskeletal function. For anyone seeking relief from nagging injuries or other musculoskeletal disorders, Spine and Sport Rehabilitation provides a non-surgical path toward recovery and pain management. Experience the restorative powers of shock wave therapy by visiting Spine and Sport Rehabilitation Pain Management's clinic in Islandia, New York today.

