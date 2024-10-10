General Staff Update: 114 Combat Clashes At Front Situation Tense In Three Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There have been 114 combat clashes along the frontlines, with the situation remaining hottest in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove sectors.

This is stated in the update by the General Staff of the of Ukraine as of 22:00 on October 10, 2024, posted on , according to Ukrinform.

"Currently, there have been 114 combat clashes. The most intense situation today is in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove sectors," the post reads.

According to the General Staff, the enemy launched four missile strikes (15 missiles) on the territory of Ukraine, conducted 45 aviation strikes (75 guided bombs), and used 635 kamikaze drones to hit the targets. They carried out over 3,400 shellings of the Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy attacked four times near Vovchansk and Tykhe. According to available information, the enemy suffered losses in this sector today, totaling 63 soldiers killed and wounded, three destroyed artillery systems, two armored combat vehicles, one Mi-8 helicopter, 14 drones, and four vehicles. The Ukrainian defenders also damaged three artillery systems, four vehicles, and two units of special equipment.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy attempted to advance to the Ukrainian positions near Synkivka, Lozova, Kolysnykivka, and Stepova Novoselivka 12 times throughout the day. Seven of the enemy's attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian defense forces. Fighting continues in five locations.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy attacked 30 times in the areas of Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Ploshchanka, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske, and in the Serebrianskyi forest. There are still four combat clashes ongoing, while the Ukrainian forces have stopped the rest.

In the Siversk secto r, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the Ukrainian defenses near Verkhniokamianske four times throughout the day.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy activity resulted in seven combat clashes. Six attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky were stopped, and fighting is currently ongoing near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynyvka. Four attacks were stopped by the Ukrainian defense forces, while three combat clashes are still ongoing.

The enemy made 18 attempts to breach the Ukrainian defenses in the Pokrovsk sector . Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have received a harsh rebuff from the Ukrainian defenders 17 times in the areas of the settlements of Selydove, Krutyi Yar, Promin, Lysivka, Myroliubivka, and Kalynove. One attack is still ongoing.

The enemy is suffering significant losses – according to preliminary information, today the Ukrainian soldiers neutralized over 250 occupiers in this direction, 103 of whom were irretrievable losses. Twelve artillery systems, two Grad multiple rocket launchers, four armored combat vehicles, and 11 vehicles were destroyed; additionally, one rocket launcher, six infantry fighting vehicles, and five vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector , the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions 15 times. The greatest activity was observed in the area of Novoselydivka, Kreminna Balka, Tsukuryne, Hryhorivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, and Antonivka, where the Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks; two combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector , he Ukrainian forces repelled nine enemy attacks as the occupiers tried to advance towards Bohoyavlenka.

The occupiers unsuccessfully attempted to attack the Ukrainian positions in the Orikhiv sector near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne twice. They received a proper rebuff.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the enemy does not cease attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian units from their occupied positions. Four unsuccessful assault attempts have been made by the aggressor throughout the day.

