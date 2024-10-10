Kuwait Lose To Oman 4-0 In World Cup Qualifiers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's team lost to Oman 4-0 in the third round of the 2026 qualifiers on Thursday.

In the match, held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, the Omani team applied heavy pressure on the Kuwaiti side.

Omani player Abdulrahman Al-Mushaifri scored the first goal in the 16th minute of the first half. The second goal was scored by Mohsen Al-Ghassani in the 29th minute to end the first half 2-0.

In the second half, Oman scored a third goal through Al-Mushaifri in the 58th minute. In the 78th minute, Abdullah Fawaz scored the fourth goal to end the match with a 4-0 win.

Kuwait will play Palestine in fourth round of Group B in these qualifiers on October 15.

Kuwait had previously drawn their first two group games: 1-1 against Jordan in Amman and 0-0 against Iraq in Kuwait. (end)

nfa









MENAFN10102024000071011013ID1108768472