Guggenheim Fourth Quarter 2024 High Yield And Bank Loan Outlook: Fed Rate Cuts Are Positive For Leveraged Credit (With A Few Caveats)

The effects of the Fed's inaugural interest-rate cut and anticipated future cuts have begun to materialize, but the benefit to the credit markets will vary meaningfully by sector and issuer.

While overall financial conditions have eased in response to rate cuts, the benefits to credit may be muted, particularly in the high yield corporate bond market, which is likely to absorb higher interest rates for several years as existing low-interest-rate debt gets refinanced.

In the near term, the refinancing burden for high yield issuers is manageable, with just 4 percent of the total market maturing in 2025, and 9 percent due in 2026.

Leveraged loan borrowers are poised to benefit more directly from the Fed's easing cycle due to their loans' floating-rate nature and the continued repricing of contractual spreads lower.

High yield corporate bonds and leveraged loans currently offer attractive yields of 7 percent and 9 percent, respectively. We slightly favor loans, given better implied returns available to those with the expertise to differentiate across credits.

As the Fed continues to ease rates, bank loan yields will decline while high yield corporate yields will likely remain largely unchanged, potentially making the value proposition more balanced.

For high yield bonds, the distress ratio has been a good indicator of likely defaults within the next nine–12 months. The relationship for loans is weaker. While both high yield bonds and leveraged loans offer value, investors should prioritize quality, focusing on higher rated issuers and maintaining senior positions in the capital structure. In the current environment, rigorous credit selection is crucial for navigating potential risks and capitalizing on opportunities.

