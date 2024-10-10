Boston Scientific Obtryx And Advantage Fit: Failure To Timely Diagnose And Treat Groin Pain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Boston Scientific's Marlex mesh leads to serious injuries, but timely diagnoses are often missed. Experts urge the use of safer materials and proper removal.

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Despite Boston Scientific admitting to 'serious injury' caused by their Marlex mesh, doctors continue to fail to timely diagnose and treat the known complications caused by these devices," states Greg Vigna, MD, JD.

Dr. Greg Vigna, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, and expert in Life Care Planning, comments,“Despite PVDF, a safer alternative material, being available in countries outside of the United States, Boston Scientific has failed to make their Obtryx and Advantage Fit reasonably safe for women by continuing to use their decades-old Marlex polypropylene. It is shocking that women in the United States are still not getting timely treatment despite disabling pain in the groin and pelvis from this antiquated mesh construct.”

What complications does Boston Scientific admit to?

“Pain (pelvic, vaginal, groin/thigh, dyspareunia), (acute or chronic); Foreign body reaction (acute or chronic); Dyspareunia; Scarring/scar contracture; Mesh contracture; Tissue contracture; Inflammation (acute or chronic); Vaginal shortening or stenosis, which may result in dyspareunia and/or sexual dysfunction; Pain with intercourse that may not resolve; Exposed mesh may cause pain or discomfort to the patient's partner during intercourse; Infection; Sexual dysfunction; including the inability to have intercourse; De novo detrusor instability; Voiding dysfunction (incontinence, temporary or permanent lower urinary tract obstruction, difficulty urinating, pain with urination, overactive bladder); Bruising, bleeding (vaginal, hematoma formation); Abscess; Dehiscence of vaginal incision; Perforation or laceration of vessels, nerves, bladder, urethra, or bowel may occur during placement; and Failure to resolve a patient's stress urinary incontinence.”

Read Boston Scientific Consent agreement with the State of California:

Dr. Vigna adds,“Complete mesh removal has been the standard of care across the world and early complete mesh removal is recommended to avoid permanent injury to the obturator nerve. If implanting physicians don't have the skills to provide complete mesh removal, it is my law firm's opinion that they need to inform their patients of that before implant.”

Read Dr. Perrouin-Verbe's experience with complete mesh removal:

Read Dr. Hazewinkel's article on early transobturator sling removal:

Vigna Law Group is investigating the Red Flag Warning symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings, including:

1)Groin pain (inner leg pain), thigh pain, hip pain

2)Inability to wear tight pants

3)Clitoral pain or numbness

4)Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

5)Tailbone pain

6)Anorectal pain

7)Painful bladder

8)Pain when sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic pain syndromes caused by mid-urethral slings that may include diagnoses of pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. Dr. Vigna represents women with Ben Martin, Esq. from the Ben Martin Law Group , a national pharmaceutical injury trial attorney in Dallas, Texas.

