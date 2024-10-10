SOCAR Mull Energy Transition Cooperation With Japanese Firm

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) discussed potential cooperation on transition and decarbonisation with Yokogawa Europe B.V., Azernews reports.

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Yokogawa Europe B.V. President Seita Hagihara, who also serves as Vice President of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing collaboration between the companies. Both sides reviewed prospects for expanding their relationship further, particularly in the context of Azerbaijan's growing focus on sustainable energy solutions.

Key topics of the meeting included the digitisation of production and processing operations, crucial for enhancing efficiency in the oil and gas sector. They also emphasised potential partnerships in energy transition initiatives, reflecting SOCAR's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and aligning with global decarbonisation targets.

The discussions underscored the shared ambition of SOCAR and Yokogawa to embrace advanced technologies that support environmental sustainability, with both companies exchanging views on a wide range of topics of mutual interest, including digital transformation and sustainability-focused innovations.