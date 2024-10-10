SOCAR Mull Energy Transition Cooperation With Japanese Firm
Date
10/10/2024 6:06:40 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) discussed potential
cooperation on energy transition and decarbonisation with Yokogawa
Europe B.V., Azernews reports.
SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Yokogawa Europe B.V. President
Seita Hagihara, who also serves as Vice President of Yokogawa
Electric Corporation, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing
collaboration between the companies. Both sides reviewed prospects
for expanding their relationship further, particularly in the
context of Azerbaijan's growing focus on sustainable energy
solutions.
Key topics of the meeting included the digitisation of
production and processing operations, crucial for enhancing
efficiency in the oil and gas sector. They also emphasised
potential partnerships in energy transition initiatives, reflecting
SOCAR's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and aligning with
global decarbonisation targets.
The discussions underscored the shared ambition of SOCAR and
Yokogawa to embrace advanced technologies that support
environmental sustainability, with both companies exchanging views
on a wide range of topics of mutual interest, including digital
transformation and sustainability-focused innovations.
