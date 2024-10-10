Equator Launches 26 Portable Electric Fireplace With 7 Color LED And Remote

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Portable Electric Fireplace with 7 Color LED

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances proudly presents the Equator 26" Freestanding Portable Fireplace , an elegant solution to add warmth and ambiance to any space. Designed for flexibility and portability, this 5000 BTU fireplace combines safety and style with a range of advanced features that make it ideal for homes, tiny houses, vacation properties, or RVs.

This PFL 255 model boasts a realistic flame log effect and 7 color LED lights-including orange, green, blue, white, and multi-color combinations-that provide a customizable and cozy atmosphere. Its compact size of 21.9 x 25.5 x 12.2 inches (HxWxD) ensures it fits perfectly into any space, while the walnut finish adds a touch of sophistication. Plus, with five levels of brightness, users can adjust the flame intensity to suit their preference.

Safety is a top priority with this fireplace, offering overheating protection, which automatically shuts off the unit when the temperature reaches 212°F. The adjustable thermostat (from 65°F to 95°F) and automatic power off timer (30 minutes to 9 hours) provide ultimate control over heat and operation. Additional convenient features include side view glass windows, wheels for mobility, and a remote control for effortless adjustments.

The Equator 26" Portable Electric Fireplace heats up to 400 square feet and is available for $439 at leading retailers such as Lowe's, Home Depot, Wayfair, Walmart, and Amazon.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, founded in 1991, specializes in eco-friendly, innovative home solutions. From washer-dryer combos to dishwashers, the company prioritizes quality, sustainability, and modern design. For more information, visit .

