A Triumph Of The Old Political Order

With the unanimous election of Omar Abdullah as the leader of the National (NC) legislature party, the ball has been set rolling for the formation of J&K's first elected in six years. With 42 seats under the NC's belt, Omar is poised to become the next chief minister. This development signals not only a victory for the NC and to some extent for its alliance partner Congress, but also a victory for the old order in the Kashmir Valley. The pre-poll alliance of the NC, Congress, and CPI(M) has a comfortable majority in the 90-member assembly, which is expected to ensure a stable government.

The election outcome underlines the resilience of traditional political forces in the face of the challengers that emerged in recent years. The entities such as the Apni Party, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), the People's Conference (PC) and the Awami Ittehad Party fell by the way side with only the last two securing a seat each. Even the PDP, otherwise considered a rival to the NC, managed just three seats. This stark division between the old and new political orders offers key insights into the preferences of the electorate, particularly in the Valley.

The rise and rise of the BJP in Jammu which garnered 29 of the 43 seats in the region is the other important takeaway from this election. The BJP's rise in the former state is a post 2015 phenomenon when for the first time it won 25 of 37 seats from Jammu division in the then Assembly elections and later formed a coalition government with the PDP. But in the Valley, the BJP failed to make any gains. The voters in the Valley have reaffirmed their trust in the NC.



The NC's campaign, centered around the restoration of Article 370, statehood and the defense of regional identity, resonated with voters who saw the party as a bulwark against the BJP, which revoked Article 370 that granted J&K a special status within the India

Union. However, Omar has tempered expectations, acknowledging that the restoration of Article 370 is not a realistic goal under the current government in New Delhi. Instead, he has prioritized restoration of statehood, signaling a pragmatic approach in dealing with the BJP-ruled center.

On the other hand, the new political parties forged in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370, such as the Apni Party and DPAP, failed to gain traction. Despite being heralded as fresh alternatives to the traditional players, they were unable to present a compelling enough narrative to displace the established parties.

The Assembly election results, therefore, reflect the enduring influence of the established political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Valley.



Going forward, the NC-Congress coalition will need to navigate the challenges of limited authority in a union territory setting while managing the expectations of their supporters, who hope for tangible governance outcomes despite the complexities of power-sharing with the Lieutenant Governor and the BJP at the center.