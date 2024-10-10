Rutte Says Deep Strikes Inside Russia Are Legally Possible, But It Is Up To Allies To Decide

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that granting permission to Ukraine to use long-range weapons against targets inside Russia is legally possible, but this decision depends on each member state of the alliance.

He stated this in London on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

"Legally, that is possible because legally Ukraine is allowed to use its weapons if they can hit targets in Russia, if these targets present a threat to Ukraine. But whether individual allies do that, this, in the end, is also always up to individual allies," Rutte said when asked whether he would support granting permission to Ukraine to use Western weapons for deep strikes against Russia.

Rutte on deep strikes against Russia: Some issues of restrictions do not depend on NATO

He added that it was up to individual allies to decide how weapons they deliver into Ukraine could be used.

Ukraine has repeatedly called on its Western partners to allow the use of Western weapons on airfields and other military targets deep inside Russia, from where missile and bomb attacks are carried out against Ukraine.

Photo: AA