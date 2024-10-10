AFU To Receive More AS-90 Artillery Systems By End Of Year - Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov discussed with his British counterpart John Healey further steps to support the Defense Forces and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry.

Umerov announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

“I met with a great friend of Ukraine and my colleague, the UK Secretary of Defense John Healey. The main topic of the meeting was further steps to support the Defense Forces, both now and in the future. The UK is proactive in providing our with the necessary ammunition: artillery, mortar, air defense , and anti-tank mines. This is an example for other partners, because timely supplies allow us to destroy the enemy more effectively,” the Defense Minister said.

According to him, more AS-90 artillery systems will appear at the front by the end of the year.

“We also have good news about long-range weapons and robotic systems - the enemy will feel it on the battlefield,” the minister said.

In addition, Britain is actively working on training and manning Ukrainian strategic reserve brigades. Umerov noted that together with Gillie, he plans to work out a list of priority needs to be financed by frozen Russian assets.

Ukrainian defense forces shoot down 41 Russian drones

The parties are also working on the issue of investments in the Ukrainian defense industry.

“The key issue is investment in the Ukrainian defense industry. Britain is already involved in production, but our task is to expand these opportunities and increase production in the defense industry,” the minister said.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London today and met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer