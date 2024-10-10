Ukrainian Journalist Victoriia Roshchyna Dies In Russian Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the of Prisoners of War Petro Yatsenko confirmed the death of Ukrainian journalist Victoriia Roshchyna in Russian captivity.

Yatsenko said this on television, Ukrinform reports.

“Indeed, we have conducted internal investigations, and, unfortunately, this information has been confirmed. We knew Victoria. In '22, she made materials at the Coordination Headquarters. Therefore, this is extremely sad news for us and for the entire Ukrainian journalism,” said the representative of the Coordination Headquarters.

Yatsenko noted that it is too early to talk about the circumstances of the death, appropriate work is underway to establish them.

“I think that in any case we will find out about these circumstances. Also, if there are perpetrators, those who caused this death or death, they will be punished. Because such crimes have no statute of limitations,” he said.

According to the representative of the Coordination Center, work was underway to release Victoria from captivity, and the fact that she was transferred from Taganrog to Moscow was a stage of preparation for her release.

“We try to keep in mind all of our servicemen, civilians and journalists who are in Russian captivity , and the work is ongoing. Unfortunately, we did not have time here,” Yatsenko added.

Viktoriia Roshchyna went missing on August 3, 2023, during a trip to the Russian-occupied territories. On July 27, 2023, Roshchyna left Ukraine for Poland and was supposed to reach the occupied territories in eastern Ukraine (via Russia) in three days.

Photo: Victoria Roshchyna's Facebook