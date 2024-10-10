Qatar Beat Kyrgyzstan For Crucial Win In World Cup Qualifiers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar defeated Kyrgyzstan 3-1 to claim their first victory in the third round of the 2026 Asian Qualifiers at Al Thumama this evening, October 10.

Striker Almoez Ali put the two-time Asian champions ahead in 39th minute before Tamirlan Kozubaev's own goal in 63rd minute doubled their lead.



Alimardon Shukurov cut the lead for Kyrgyzstan in 76th minute but substitute Ibrahim Al Hassan restored the two-goal lead for the hosts five minutes later, wrapping up a much-needed victory.

Qatar supporters cheer for their team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualification football match between Qatar and Kyrgyzstan at Thumama Stadium in Doha on October 10, 2024. (Photo by Karin Jaafar / AFP)



The Marquez Lopez-coached side, which lost to UAE and drew against North Korea in their first two games, jumped to fourth spot in Group A after the win took their tally to four points.



Uzbekistan retained their top spot on goal difference after a goalless draw against Iran – second in the group. Both the teams have secured seven appoints apiece from three matches.



Meanwhile, Tuesday's match between Qatar and Iran has been moved to a neutral venue in the UAE, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Thursday.



Iran were initially scheduled to host their home tie in Mashhad.



“The decision to host the match in a neutral venue was taken after careful consideration of the prevailing security situation and in consultation with FIFA and the relevant stakeholders,” AFC said in a statement.



“Details regarding the specific venue in the UAE will be updated.”