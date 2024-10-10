Telecom/Tech Stock Iqstel Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) Makes Transformational Leap Into Cybersecurity With New Partnership

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including tech and cybersecurity reports on breaking news for iQSTEL (OTCQX: IQST ), a dynamic leader in telecommunications, fintech, electric vehicle (EV), and AI-driven solutions.

iQSTEL Inc just announced an exclusive partnership with Cycurion, INC. Cycurion, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is a premier cybersecurity provider specializing in multi-layered defense systems, monitoring, incident response, and compliance management. With a strong leadership team and a growing portfolio of services, Cycurion is dedicated to protecting its clients' most valuable digital assets across both the public and private sectors.

This strategic collaboration will allow iQSTEL to offer Cycurion's top-tier cybersecurity products exclusively to the U.S. telecommunications industry, while also expanding into other sectors internationally. Leveraging iQSTEL's global presence across 17 time zones, from California to Melbourne, and 7 offices worldwide, this partnership is set to unleash a new wave of high-margin, high-tech offerings for telecommunications clients in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and the United States, all while delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to an increasingly challenging market.

This partnership is a bold leap forward in iQSTEL's ongoing journey to diversify and expand its portfolio. Over the past few years, iQSTEL has meticulously built a strong business platform, earning the trust of its global customer base. Now, with this deep foundation in place, iQSTEL is perfectly positioned to cross-sell high-margin, high-tech products such as Fintech, EV, and AI-based services. With this partnership, iQSTEL is adding cybersecurity to its offerings, further solidifying its presence in emerging markets.

Leandro Iglesias, CEO of iQSTEL, stated:"This partnership with Cycurion couldn't have come at a more pivotal time for iQSTEL. We've earned the trust of our clients by building a strong foundation, and now we're amplifying that strength by offering the high-tech solutions they need, especially in cybersecurity. We're delivering future-proof, high-margin services that not only meet the demands of today's digital landscape but also cement our leadership in these rapidly growing sectors. Investors should take note: we're just getting started."

The partnership is laser-focused on addressing critical challenges faced by telecom operators, including meeting stringent security compliance requirements, navigating a global shortage of cybersecurity professionals, and mitigating the increasing number of data breaches. By combining iQSTEL's operational excellence with Cycurion's advanced cybersecurity expertise, the companies are poised to deliver unparalleled security solutions to telecom customers, turning these challenges into high-margin growth opportunities.

Cycurion's portfolio of cybersecurity services, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), includes 24/7 monitoring, advanced threat detection, incident response, vulnerability assessments, and compliance management. The AI-driven platform continuously adapts to emerging threats, enhancing its ability to detect and respond to cyber risks in real time. Trusted by government agencies such as FEMA, TSA, and the US Courts, Cycurion's proven track record of delivering world-class security services will empower iQSTEL to enhance its product lineup, further increasing customer loyalty and securing long-term revenue growth.

This partnership is expected to drive significant revenue growth for iQSTEL, tapping into the rapidly expanding global cybersecurity market, projected to reach $376 billion by 2029.

Kevin Kelly, CEO of Cycurion, commented:"Our partnership with iQSTEL opens up tremendous opportunities. We're bringing our cybersecurity expertise to iQSTEL's already strong business platform, enabling them to offer next-level protection to telecom clients. This isn't just about security-it's about enhancing customer confidence, increasing profitability, and ultimately growing both companies' market share in the cybersecurity space."

Key Benefits for iQSTEL Customers and Investors:



24/7/365 Threat and Risk Management: Immediate, real-time protection from the most advanced cybersecurity threats.

Revenue-Driving Public Confidence: Enhanced security measures lead to greater trust from customers, preventing breaches that could undermine public and stakeholder confidence.

Privacy Protection & Compliance: Strengthening privacy safeguards while ensuring clients meet evolving regulatory standards.

Volume Pricing & Financial Advantage: iQSTEL's purchasing power ensures significantly lower cybersecurity costs for customers, while maintaining a competitive edge. Expanding into High-Growth Sectors: With Cycurion's services, iQSTEL will continue expanding its reach into high-margin markets such as Fintech, EV, and AI, reinforcing its leadership position.

This partnership exemplifies iQSTEL's long-term strategy: leveraging the strong foundation of its customer relationships to seamlessly introduce high-tech, high-margin products. The trust that iQSTEL's customers place in its services positions the company to capitalize on massive opportunities in rapidly growing industries like cybersecurity, fintech, electric vehicles, and AI.

Investors are invited to join iQSTEL on this exciting journey. With a projected revenue of $290 million for FY-2024 and plans to continue delivering innovative solutions, iQSTEL's growth trajectory is stronger than ever. This partnership with Cycurion sets the stage for significant revenue expansion and positions iQSTEL as a major player in the high-margin tech markets of the future.

