Verona Township, NJ Deployed OPRA Module And More New Modules With GovPilot

Verona Township expands their partnership with the management software provider to streamline operations and government services in the municipality.

VERONA, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Customer Since 2024 with 6 Total Modules DeployedThe Township of Verona, NJ has implemented additional government management software solutions into their municipal offices for 2024 in order to automate processes, digitally manage data, and engage citizens via the cloud with GovPilot - the Operating System for Local Governments. In collaboration with GovPilot, a government management software provider based in New Jersey, this municipality of Essex County, expanded a partnership that will allow the local government to access new, modern, software solutions across the municipality.This partnership aims to provide both citizens and government officials simplified access to data and information that will save valuable time and resources across the board. GovPilot's customer success rates and stellar reviews set this government management software provider apart from all others, streamlining the implementation of new software solutions efficiently and successfully for Verona.Verona Township added the following solutions to their municipality:Solicitation and Canvassing Permit ModuleNo Knock Permit ModuleOPRA (Freedom of Information Act) Request ModuleCommittee Roster ModuleLearn more about some of these modules:Solicitation and Canvassing Permit Module: Allows for applicants to get permitting to canvass within the municipality.No Knock Permit Module: Residents can register on-line for the Do Not Knock Registry. Local governments can easily send renewals after the expiration dates.OPRA (Open Public Records Request) Request Module : Clerks can accept and manage public record requests online. Once submitted, the deadline dates and appropriate notifications can be set automatically. Departments are then able to easily upload and respond to a request with the clerk keeping control over when it is fulfilled.Committee Roster Module: This module helps applicants apply to be a part of the town's various boards and committees. It easily allows the township to track and govern its rosters.All additional software solutions deployed by Verona in 2024 will continue to simplify and digitize once manual, paper-based government processes, allowing for government workers to dedicate their valuable time to more pressing municipal tasks, and saving constituents the hassle of traveling to city hall in person.GovPilot By the Numbers for 2023Total Modules Deployed Across all Accounts Nationwide: 354Median Deployment Days: 47Are you a local government official or employee? To learn more about GovPilot and what this transformative software can do for your municipality, book a free 15-minute consultation.* * *For more details about other key government software solutions offered by GovPilot, explore our software solutions page.About GovPilot:GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for seven consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based government software was built to enable local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 125 operational and constituent service processes on one system.To learn more visit and explore this resource on government software solutions for each government department. Follow GovPilot on LinkedIn and Twitter.

