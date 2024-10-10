Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Purchase Of 37 New Devices By Authorized Reseller

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, is reporting that an authorized partner has ordered 37 Emergency Communication Devices (“ECDs”). According to the announcement, Solutions & Lighting, – Safety and Security Division – National Safety Systems (“NSS/TS&L”) ordered the devices for installation at a Georgia medical center and a Florida university; remaining devices will be used to restock TS&L inventory.

Knightscope noted that the university in Florida placed its first order of 20 K1 Blue Light Towers along with 10

K1 Blue Light E-Phones

to increase access to emergency services. The Georgia not-for-profit medical center will be installing four

K1 Blue Light Towers

across its campus to enhance patient care, creating the safest environment for its patients and healthcare professionals.

“The familiar blue illuminated towers are a very reassuring sight when emergency services are needed and help cure an overconfident dependence on cell phones,” said the company in the press release.“Knightscope's ECDs are engineered to be either hardwired or a completely wireless solution, making them ideal for education and patient-care facilities.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN