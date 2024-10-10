Police Dismiss Allegations Of Abuse In Detention, Cite Fabricated Claims And Video Evidence

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 10 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has refuted allegations made by a detainee who claimed he was mistreated while in custody at a correctional facility, stating that an internal investigation found the claims to be entirely fabricated.The individual, who aired his accusations on a local show, alleged that he had been stripped of his clothes and subjected to other forms of abuse during his detention.According to a PSD spokesperson, the investigation which included reviewing surveillance footage from the facility concluded that no such violations occurred.The man, who described himself on air as an activist and former political candidate with no criminal record, had falsely claimed he was mistreated following his arrest on a complaint from another citizen.The PSD confirmed that the individual had a record of 10 prior offenses, including charges of assault, public disturbance, and defamation. He had been detained on October 3, 2024, on charges of assault and was released five days later on October 8, 2024."All procedures taken during his detention were in full compliance with the legal standards governing correctional facilities," the spokesperson said. "No evidence of any mistreatment was found after reviewing camera footage and other testimonies."The spokesperson also emphasized that the man was detained under the authority of a prosecutor's decision, with sufficient evidence presented in the case. "The role of the Public Security Directorate is to carry out judicial rulings, and this detention was conducted lawfully."The PSD accused the individual of intentionally attempting to discredit the security forces with baseless claims."His attempt to damage the reputation of the PSD and the correctional facilities was entirely fabricated, as confirmed by a thorough review of security footage and eyewitness accounts," the spokesperson added.After his release, the man was summoned for further questioning regarding his false accusations and has since been referred to the judiciary.The PSD urged media outlets to verify information before airing such claims, warning against allowing public platforms to be misused to spread unfounded allegations against Jordan's security institutions."These institutions work tirelessly to defend the nation's security and serve its citizens," the spokesperson said, calling for caution and responsibility in public discourse.