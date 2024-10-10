Chief Of Joint Staff Oversees "Lion's Leap Tactical Exercise, Highlights Combat Readiness

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 10 (Petra) The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Lt. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, oversaw the "Lion's Leap" tactical exercise on Thursday, conducted by the 1st Royal Mechanized Guard Brigade, a formation of the Central Military Zone, at one of the army's designated training grounds.Lt. Gen. Huneiti received detailed operational briefings from the Central Military Zone commander and the Director of Military Operations. These briefings covered the operational, training, and logistical aspects of the exercise, as well as the assumptions upon which the scenarios were based, aligning with current threat assessments.The exercise simulated operational environments seen in modern combat scenarios, featuring a defensive battle supported by cutting-edge technologies, including unmanned aerial systems (UAS), cyber warfare operations, and information warfare.Various branches of the Jordan Armed Forces participated, integrating all elements of modern warfare.The exercise included live artillery fire from medium-caliber systems, anti-armor missile launches, engineering demolitions, and mechanized infantry and tank maneuvers, with close air support provided by the Royal Jordanian Air Force.The primary objective of the exercise was to evaluate the combat readiness of the participating units and their capacity to plan and execute missions under both conventional and unconventional warfare conditions.The exercise also aimed to assess the decision-making processes in high-pressure scenarios and ensure that the formations are aligned with the latest developments in modern combat.At the conclusion of the exercise, Lt. Gen. Huneiti met with the participants, conveying the greetings and commendations of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein.He praised the high level of marksmanship, target accuracy, and the exceptional morale displayed by the troops.In a related visit, Lt. Gen. Huneiti inspected the Royal Jordanian Air Force's second Command and Control Center, where he was welcomed by the Air Force Commander.The Chief of Joint Staff was briefed on the center's critical role in coordinating air operations over Jordan, leveraging advanced technologies to ensure rapid response to any potential threats.He underscored the center's importance in providing the armed forces with real-time data to enhance both air and ground operational performance.Lt. Gen. Huneiti, accompanied by senior military officers, praised the professionalism and readiness of the Royal Jordanian Air Force personnel, noting the vital role the center plays in safeguarding Jordan's airspace.The Command and Control Center has been recently upgraded with state-of-the-art equipment, enabling the Royal Jordanian Air Force to carry out its missions with increased skill, precision, and effectiveness in defending the security and stability of the Kingdom.