GIGABYTE Unveils AORUS Z890 Motherboards With AI-Enhanced Innovations For The Latest Intel® Coretm Ultra Processors
Date
10/10/2024 11:16:30 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
TAIPEI, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, proudly announces the launch of the
AORUS Z890 series motherboards. These new series introduce the groundbreaking D5 Bionic Corsa, a suite of AI-enhanced innovations that span software, hardware, and firmware for peak performance and signal optimization. Along with upgraded user-friendly features, the AORUS Z890 series stands as the most powerful and intelligent platform for the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors.
Continue Reading
GIGABYTE Unveils AORUS Z890 Motherboards with AI-Enhanced Innovations for the Latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra Processors
At the core of the AORUS Z890 series is the D5 Bionic Corsa , an AI-enhanced technology for DDR5 memory. This revolutionary suite elevates DDR5 memory performance to an unprecedented 9500+ MT/s across seamlessly integrating software, hardware, and firmware. The AI SNATCH Engine intelligently infers the best DDR5 XMP memory and CPU configurations, boosting speeds by up to 20%. With XMP AI BOOST and CPU AI BOOST, users can achieve world-class overclocking performance with just one click. On the hardware side, AI-Driven PCB Design uses AI simulations to minimize signal reflection by 28.2%, ensuring signal integrity for peak performance across multiple layers. The sturdy VRM design, combined with DDR Wind Blade technology, reduces temperatures by up to 10°C for enhanced thermal efficiency. On the firmware side, " HyperTune BIOS" integrates AI-driven optimizations to fine-tune the Memory Reference Code (MRC), ensuring sustained high performance for both gaming and multitasking enthusiasts.
The AORUS Z890 series features user-friendly innovations to simplify building and upgrading processes. With WIFI EZ-PLUG, users can install the Wi-Fi antenna in just one second, avoiding traditional manual twisting. The lineup also includes PCIe EZ-Latch Plus for easy graphics card removal, M.2 EZ-Latch Plus, and M.2 EZ-Latch Click for tool-free M.2 SSD and heatsink installation. For a versatile addition, Sensor Panel Link provides an internal HDMI or Type-C connector for small display installation. Additionally, Wi-Fi 7 technology ensures ultra-fast wireless speeds and optimized connectivity with its directional ultra-high gain antenna.
With a diverse range of models, including XTREME, MASTER, PRO, ULTRA, and ELITE, the AORUS Z890 series caters to a wide range of users. For more information on the AORUS Z890 motherboards, please visit:
SOURCE GIGABYTE
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN10102024003732001241ID1108767152
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.