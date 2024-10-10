Mobile Beacon Launches Disaster Recovery Technology Kit To Support Hurricane-Affected Organizations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Johnston, RI, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Beacon, a leading provider of affordable, high-speed internet access for community anchor institutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Disaster Recovery Kit . The kit offers up to 25 free hotspots to organizations affected by recent hurricanes. The free devices coupled with Mobile Beacon's unlimited $10/month internet access are designed to help them restore connectivity during the critical recovery process.

The program aims to support nonprofits, schools, libraries, and other community organizations as they work to recover from the impacts of recent hurricanes by ensuring they stay connected when it matters most. Mobile Beacon's mobile broadband internet service provides connection even in the most devastated areas.

“We know how vital internet access is during disaster recovery,” said Joseph Gleason, Director of Programs and Special Initiatives, at Mobile Beacon.“Reliable connectivity is crucial for coordinating relief efforts, accessing vital resources, and staying in touch with the community. Our Disaster Recovery Technology Kit is designed so organizations have access to the critical tools needed to recover faster and more effectively.”

This program is part of Mobile Beacon's broader mission to provide affordable, unlimited access so that community organizations have access to the technology they need, especially in times of crisis. With the Disaster Recovery Technology Kit, organizations can regain critical internet access to resume operations, connect with the public, and access disaster relief resources.

Interested organizations can learn more about the program and apply for free hotspots by visiting, .

About Mobile Beacon

Mobile Beacon provides high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: the nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations that provide vital services to millions of Americans every day. Through this broadband service, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities. Learn more at .

