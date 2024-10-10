Ten Awardees Receive $10,000 Honoring Mental Health Recovery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Metabolic Mind celebrates Hope and Resiliency with Fresh Start Awards for individuals using ketogenic therapy to reclaim their mental health

Metabolic Mind, a nonprofit initiative of Baszucki Group, is proud to announce ten recipients of the 2024 Fresh Start Award. Each of the individuals selected has demonstrated extraordinary resilience in their journey toward mental recovery through ketogenic therapy and will receive $10,000 to support future goals in advocacy, education, and personal or professional development. Ketogenic therapy is a sustained dietary strategy to prevent, reduce, or eliminate symptoms of psychiatric illness.

Metabolic Mind Fresh Start Award logo

The Metabolic Mind Fresh Start Awards were created to honor individuals who, after experiencing serious setbacks as a result of mental illness, are now in a position to pursue new personal and professional goals. This year's recipients represent a diverse group from around the world who received psychiatric diagnoses like bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, depression, and anorexia nervosa.



The $10,000 prize will enable awardees to pursue ambitions such as writing a book, completing a PhD, or developing programs and services that contribute to the growing field of metabolic psychiatry, an emerging field placing therapeutic nutrition, circadian rhythm management, and movement as the foundation of recovery and wellness. All of their journeys highlight the transformative effects of committing to therapeutic ketogenic nutrition as foundational to recovery and wellness.

"I'm deeply inspired by the strength and determination of this year's Fresh Start Award recipients. Their stories of recovery using cutting-edge metabolic therapy offer hope to all those battling serious mental illness," said Jan Ellison Baszucki, President and Founder of Baszucki Group and Metabolic Mind. "Our aim with this award is to empower recipients who have embraced innovative approaches to healing from mental illness to pursue their dreams and set an example of what's possible to others."

To read more inspiring stories from the Fresh Start Award winners, please visit Metabolic Mind / Fresh Start .

About Metabolic Mind

Metabolic Mind, a nonprofit initiative of Baszucki Group , is transforming the study and treatment of mental disorders by exploring the connection between metabolism and brain health. Metabolic Mind leverages the science of metabolic psychiatry and personal stories to offer education, community, and hope to people struggling with mental health challenges and those who care for them. Learn more at .

