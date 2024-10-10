Ocusell Strengthens Leadership Team With New C-Suite Appointments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Hayden, Founder & CEOCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ocusell , the leading and fast-growing proptech company modernizing the residential real estate industry, is proud to announce the appointment of four key executives to its C-Suite team. These strategic hires underscore Ocusell's commitment to accelerating innovation and growth.Warren Dow has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO), bringing over two decades of operational expertise in scaling technology companies. His leadership will drive Ocusell's expansion and operational efficiency.John L. Heithaus joins as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), where he will lead the company's marketing strategy and brand development. With a thirty+ year proven track record in real estate marketing and technology innovation, Heithaus will focus on expanding Ocusell's market presence and customer engagement.Adam Campbell steps in as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), tasked with overseeing the development and implementation of Ocusell's powerful technology. Campbell's experience in building scalable tech solutions will be instrumental in enhancing the platform's capabilities.Will Ogles has been appointed Chief Product Officer (CPO), where he will spearhead product innovation and user experience. Ogles will ensure that Ocusell's offerings continue to meet the evolving needs of the real estate industry.These new appointments will report directly to CEO Hayden Rieveschl, who stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Warren, John, Adam, and Will to the Ocusell team. Their combined expertise and leadership will be pivotal as we continue to drive transformation in the real estate sector."

