'Indian Community In Algeria Taking Forward India's Interests And Soft Power', Says President Murmu In Algeria

(MENAFN- IANS) Algiers (Algeria), Oct 14 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu, during her historic visit to Algeria on Sunday, highlighted that the Indian community in Algeria was a bridge taking forward India's interests and soft power.

Speaking at the Indian Community Reception in Algiers, she emphasised that despite geographical distance, the two nations have maintained a close since Algeria's independence.

She also highlighted the deep-rooted and growing ties between India and Algeria.

During her address, President Murmu lauded the Indian community for its role in supporting India's growth.

"With the collective efforts of 1.4 billion Indians, we embark on a new journey of hope and aspirations. While India is moving ahead at a fast and rapid pace, the goodwill of the Indian community both in Alegria and abroad cannot be over-emphasised," President Murmu said.

She also added that the Indian government and the Indian society have always valued and appreciated the contribution of the Indian community in enhancing India's position, prestige and standing abroad.

"The hardworking Indian community working in various fields in Algeria are true ambassadors of India. Each one of you carries within you the values ​​and culture of our ancient land. Whenever you meet an Algerian person, you introduce him to the spirit of India," the President said.

"When Algeria became independent in 1962, India was there to support Algeria and we immediately established political relations. Since then, political relations have grown manifold. My visit has special significance in this context. Despite the geographical distance, we have always had a close bond of friendship," she said during her address.

She further said, "Our political leaders leaders have always had good relations with Algerian leaders."

President Murmu arrived in Algeria on the first leg of her three-nation visit on Sunday.

She was accorded a warm ceremonial welcome. This is the first visit by an Indian President to Algeria. At the airport, the President was received by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria, as a special gesture.

Other members of the Cabinet were also present.

"Today, India is playing an important role in global development. With a consistent annual growth of eight per cent, India is one of the fastest-growing major economies. There has also been a significant reduction in the number of people living below the poverty line. It is a matter of pride that our country has become the fifth-largest economy in the world," the President added.

Indian Ambassador to Algeria, Swati Kulkarni, also addressed the Indian community, underscoring the historic bond between the two countries.

"It is a very special day in India-Algeria relations. Though geographically distant, India and Algeria are historically close. India supported the Algerian liberation movement against colonialism since its inception. Over the years, mutual trust and shared interests have strengthened this beautiful partnership," she said.

She also stressed the significance of President Murmu's visit, saying, "Today, madam, your visit will reiterate our commitment to a vibrant present and a better tomorrow. Much of what our countries have achieved so far would not have been possible without the contributions made by the Indian community and by our Algerian counterparts. Though small in number, our community members are dynamic, diligent and law-abiding."

President Murmu is on a three-nation tour of Africa, visiting Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi from October 13 to 19, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier on Sunday, President Murmu departed for her official three-nation tour.

"Deepening India-Africa special ties. President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for a three-country state visit to Algeria, Mauritania and Malawi," Randhir Jaiswal, an official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X.

Sharing a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan account said, "President Droupadi Murmu departs for her State visits to Algeria, Mauritania and Malawi. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to these nations."

The President will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders and will interact with the Indian diaspora.

On Monday, October 14, President Murmu will pay her respects at the Maqam Echahid monument, built in honour of those who lost their lives in the Algerian War of Independence.

Following the ceremony, she will hold a tete-a-tete with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, followed by delegation-level talks and a banquet hosted in her honour.

She will also address the Algeria-India Economic Forum on the same day.

President Murmu will also deliver a speech at the Sidi Abdellah Science and Technology Pole University and inaugurate the India Corner at Hamma Garden in Jardin d'Essai.

As part of the event, she will plant a sapling from India to mark the opening of the India Centre at the Hamma Botanical Garden.

In the second leg of her tour, President Murmu will arrive in Mauritania on October 16. This is the first visit by an Indian leader of her stature since Mauritania's independence in 1960.

She will hold a tete-a-tete with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, followed by the signing of four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) related to culture, cooperation between foreign office institutions, foreign office consultations, and visa waiver agreements for diplomatic and official passport holders.

She will also address the Indian community in Mauritania.

On October 17, President Murmu will travel to Malawi at the invitation of President Lazarus Chakwera. There, she will hold a tete-a-tete with the Malawian President, participate in a business event, and meet with the Indian diaspora.

Three MoUs on youth affairs, sports, and cultural exchange will be signed between India and Malawi.

President Murmu will conclude her tour and depart for India from Malawi on October 19.