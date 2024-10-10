White House spokeswoman yells at journalist due to ‘misinformation’

(MENAFN) During a recent White House briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre engaged in a heated exchange with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy regarding the Biden administration's humanitarian aid decisions, particularly in the context of the ongoing situation in Israel and Lebanon.



The confrontation arose when Doocy questioned the rationale behind the administration’s choice to allocate nearly USD157 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon while simultaneously seeking additional funding from for disaster relief related to Hurricane Helene. He sought clarity on why the could quickly mobilize funds for international assistance yet required Congressional approval for domestic disaster aid.



“On this issue of funding, the administration has money to send to Lebanon without Congress coming back. But Congress does have to come back to approve money to send to people in North Carolina. Do I have that right?” Doocy asked, referencing a recent letter from President Joe Biden to Congress.



In that letter, Biden indicated that U.S. disaster relief agencies have resources available to address immediate needs but cautioned that these funds might be depleted in the coming weeks.



Jean-Pierre countered Doocy’s inquiry by stating that the administration had allocated “more than USD200 million… for disaster help” and accused him of disseminating “disinformation.” She emphasized the dangers of misinformation, suggesting that such narratives could deter individuals in need from seeking assistance.



“You can’t call a question you don’t like misinformation,” Doocy retorted, asserting that it was accurate to state there is currently “not enough money right now” for hurricane victims.



This exchange highlights the ongoing tensions between the White House and certain media outlets, particularly regarding how government funding is prioritized amid domestic and international crises. As the debate over humanitarian aid continues, it raises broader questions about resource allocation and the government's response to urgent needs at home and abroad.

