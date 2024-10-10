Enduring conflict between Israelis, Palestinians fosters pervasive sense of hopelessness regarding potential resolutions

(MENAFN) The enduring conflict between Israelis and Palestinians has fostered a pervasive sense of hopelessness regarding potential resolutions. Many observers conclude that both separation and a one-state solution are unlikely prospects, leaving a substantial portion of both populations feeling that practical solutions are becoming scarce. However, an increasing number of analysts, including ourselves, are advocating for a confederation model as a viable alternative. This approach would allow both groups to pursue national self-determination while acknowledging their interdependence and shared history in their common homeland.



In July, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the ongoing crisis in Gaza and the broader geopolitical landscape of the Middle East. After their discussions, Harris reaffirmed her commitment to a two-state solution, characterizing it as "the only path that ensures Israel remains a secure Jewish and democratic state" and enables Palestinians to achieve the freedom and prosperity they deserve. This view is shared by many leaders across the globe, who continue to advocate for a two-state framework as a means to bring clarity and momentum to efforts aimed at ending the conflict and rebuilding Gaza. The UN Security Council has also reiterated its support for this model, envisioning two democratic states living peacefully within recognized and secure borders.



However, for those closely observing the situation on the ground, such proclamations often seem disconnected from reality. Netanyahu and his far-right coalition have openly rejected the prospect of Palestinian statehood, and even his political adversaries approach the idea with skepticism. Public opinion in Israel strongly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state, complicating the landscape further. The Israeli government is unwilling to relinquish control over the West Bank and Gaza Strip, nor is it prepared to displace hundreds of thousands of settlers or establish borders that would divide Jerusalem.



In private conversations, it appears that few analysts, diplomats, or policymakers genuinely believe that the long-desired two-state solution can be realized. As Harris herself noted after her meeting with Netanyahu, "Right now, it's hard to imagine that possibility." This acknowledgment underscores the growing apprehension that, without a strategic reevaluation, the aspiration for a two-state solution may remain elusive. Meanwhile, alternative frameworks like a confederation are emerging as potential pathways to peace and coexistence, suggesting a need for fresh thinking in addressing this complex and deeply entrenched conflict.

