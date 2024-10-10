PHCC Raises Awareness On Workplace Violence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Care Corporation (PHCC), like other institutions across the nation, works to protect its staff from any type of violence in the workplace, whether verbal or physical. In this regard, PHCC has implemented preventive programs, violence management programs, and developmental initiatives, as well as specific measures for its employees through awareness and training programs. Administrative and technical procedures have been established at healthcare service delivery sites, including instructions and awareness messages for staff.

They are trained on methods to reduce violence, and technical systems are installed to handle emergency situations when violence occurs between patients and primary healthcare workers at health centers. Coordination and collaboration with all relevant departments have been established to develop procedures and consolidate joint efforts to address cases of violence and find appropriate solutions to prevent recurrence across all PHCC healthcare service sites.

The corporation has also implemented special measures for service recipients, launching the“Let's Care for Those Who Care for Us” campaign, which focuses on raising awareness among school students about the issue of violence. Through stories and competitions, students are encouraged to deliver messages to the community, calling for support for healthcare workers and promoting mutual kindness and respect.

Psychological and Social Risks

Violence is a critical issue that is consistently raised globally, regionally, and locally across various segments of society, and in both public and private sector institutions. It is one of the psychological and social risks facing society, and it is an important phenomenon due to its unfortunate recurrence. Violence comes in different forms, such as physical violence (physical assault) and verbal violence (verbal abuse and the use of offensive language). Moreover, violence is not limited to a specific age group; it can affect all age groups and societal segments.

The concept of violence involves causing physical or verbal harm to others, and such actions result in immediate physical and moral impacts in the short and long term. Additionally, there are secondary effects that accompany the direct impact, such as damage to personal or public property.

On the occasion of the International Day of Non-Violence in the Workplace, observed annually on October 2nd, we reflect on the teachings of our Islamic faith and Arab societal traditions, which emphasize mutual respect and the value of good conduct, as highlighted in the saying,“Religion is conduct.” These principles underline the importance of treating others well, both on personal and professional levels, in homes, institutions, and throughout society.

Violence in the Healthcare Sector

On his part, Samer Malkawi, Head of Workplace Safety at PHCC, stated that healthcare workers across the world are repeatedly exposed to physical and verbal violence from beneficiaries of healthcare services, as well as between employees themselves. The reasons for this may be personal, psychological, or a perception that their needs are not being adequately met. Unfortunately, in addition to the physical and verbal abuse experienced by healthcare staff-such as doctors, nurses, lab technicians, and medical record staff-property damage within healthcare institutions also occurs, leading to disruptions in service delivery and financial losses. Ultimately, these incidents harm the reputation of healthcare institutions.

In response, healthcare institutions have developed both immediate and long-term programs and solutions to manage and address cases of violence. PHCC, through its Occupational Health and Safety Department, is committed to addressing violence against healthcare workers, providing support to minimize verbal and physical assaults on both staff and clients across all its facilities in cities and regions throughout Qatar.