Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Launches Omnifabric, The Most Comprehensive Network Fabric To Come To Market

PARIS, FRANCE, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / --.New fabric offering is the first solution to provide embedded automated IoT device detection and segmentation.OmniFabric includes the most comprehensive set of standard protocols to deploy a Zero Trust network solution, providing the flexibility to interoperate with any installed customer networkAlcatel-Lucent Enterprise , a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions enabling organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness, proudly announces the launch of the OmniFabric.In today's fast-paced digital landscape, businesses require secure, scalable, and flexible networking solutions that can adapt to evolving demands. The Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise OmniFabric addresses these needs by combining the strengths of SPB (Shortest Path Bridging), MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), and EVPN (Ethernet Virtual Private Network) within a single operating system (AOS) with built-in automation capabilities. This innovative approach has all the elements to enforce Zero Trust Networks with micro and macro segmentation. It simplifies network operations, enhances performance and ensures seamless security policies and connectivity across diverse environments.As IT and OT technologies converge, demand is growing to bring the benefits of fabric technologies to the secure connectivity of IoT devices. This trend is true both in carpeted environments like smart buildings as well as in outdoors and harsh environments like roads, power plants, and utilities. Having the OmniFabric technology also available on hardened products enables a complete end-to-end solution including any remote segment of a campus network and brings the expertise of IT into the OT domain.Key Features and Benefits:1.Multi-Technology Integration: OmniFabric is the only solution in the market that supports SPB, MPLS, and EVPN within the same AOS operating system, offering businesses unparalleled flexibility, performance, and reliability.2.Enhanced Cybersecurity: OmniFabric delivers robust cybersecurity measures to protect data integrity and prevent unauthorized access, with support for Zero Trust Networks and micro-segmentation.3.Built-in Automation: Advanced automation features streamline network operations, reducing manual intervention, minimizing human error, and simplifying the use of multiple technologies.4.IoT Connectivity: IoT devices are automatically detected, classified and contained in virtual segments. This enables operational technology teams to connect devices to the network without increasing exposure to cyberattacks. And this capability is included at no extra charge.5.Flexibility and Interoperability: OmniFabric supports interoperability in brownfield environments where equipment from multiple vendors coexist. It adapts to any underlying architecture, from edge to data center, offering increased choices and freedom to customers, eliminating vendor lock-in.6.Simplified Operations: OmniFabric ensures an easy learning curve and management with all protocols integrated into the same AOS and monitored with a single pane of glass, augmented with AI-powered analytics. This is particularly beneficial for customers with limited resources.7.Optimized Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): With no hidden fees, simple procurement, ease of learning and unified management through Alcatel-Lucent OmniVista®, OmniFabric offers a reduced TCO.8.Customizable Solutions: One solution does not fit all. OmniFabric offers the choice of multiple technologies to be used depending on the area or architecture-SPB in campus networks, EVPN in data centers, and MPLS in metropolitan area networks (MAN).“We are thrilled to introduce OmniFabric, a game-changing solution that embodies our commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Stephan Robineau, EVP, Network Business Division, at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.“This multi-technology fabric with built-in automation and enhanced cybersecurity is designed to benefit both IT and OT, enabling them to achieve greater efficiency, agility, and security in their network operations.”#ENDS#About Alcatel-Lucent EnterpriseAlcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focus on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world.With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

