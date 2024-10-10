Israeli occupation army announces two individuals had been killed, six others wounded

(MENAFN) On the previous day, the Israeli announced that two individuals had been killed and six others wounded due to rocket fire from Lebanon, which targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona and the city of Haifa in northern Israel. Following these events, reports from the occupied territories indicated that the military is investigating the failure of its defense systems to intercept the rockets aimed at Kiryat Shmona.



Contrastingly, the Ziv Medical Center reported treating 18 wounded resulting from Hezbollah's rocket strikes on the same day, highlighting discrepancies in casualty figures. The situation was further complicated by Hezbollah’s successful defense against Israeli incursions into southern Lebanese villages. This led to sirens sounding in approximately 30 towns and cities throughout northern Israel due to the ongoing rocket fire.



The Israeli army confirmed the launch of 20 rockets from Lebanon directed at Kiryat Shmona. Alarmingly, the "Israel Today" newspaper noted that the Iron Dome air defense system did not engage during this latest barrage, raising questions about its effectiveness against incoming threats. In light of the escalating risk, Kiryat Shmona’s municipality urged around 2,000 remaining residents to evacuate the area immediately.



Moreover, the Fire and Rescue Authority reported that five teams were dispatched to extinguish fires in buildings that were struck by rockets. The Israeli army also noted that 40 rockets were launched from Lebanon, injuring six people in Haifa and causing power outages in the nearby city of Kiryat Bialik. Videos circulating on social media showcased the damage inflicted by the rocket strikes in Haifa and adjacent areas.



Throughout the day, alarms continued to sound in various cities and settlements in northern Israel, signaling a heightened state of alert. Meanwhile, Hezbollah released multiple statements asserting responsibility for targeting Israeli military positions in the north, as well as for successfully repelling attempts by Israeli forces to penetrate into southern Lebanon. The Israeli military acknowledged that three of its soldiers were seriously injured during the confrontations, with reports indicating that two of them belonged to Military Intelligence's Unit 504.



As the conflict intensifies, the situation in northern Israel and southern Lebanon remains tense, with both sides remaining vigilant amid ongoing military engagements.

