Jordan experiences notable decline in its global standing

(MENAFN) Jordan has experienced a notable decline in its global standing, dropping to 72nd place in the U.S. News and World Report's Quality of Life Index for 2024. This index evaluates various aspects of quality of life, including access to essential resources such as food, housing, quality education, and healthcare. It also considers intangible factors like job security, political stability, individual freedoms, and environmental quality over the course of life.



This year’s ranking marks a decrease of six positions from 67th in 2023, as well as a slight drop in the Arab region, where Jordan now ranks tenth. The index specifically measures the quality of life across 89 countries recognized for their treatment of citizens, making it a significant benchmark for assessing living conditions.



The Quality of Life Index encompasses several sub-indicators, each contributing to the overall assessment. These indicators evaluate a range of characteristics, including economic stability, income equality, the effectiveness of the education system, the robustness of the healthcare system, and social stability related to family structures.



In terms of specific sub-indicators, Jordan ranked 76th globally in the "Open to Work" index, achieving a score of 43.3 points. In the "Entrepreneurship" sub-index, it held 67th place with a score of 12.3 points. Additionally, Jordan ranked 75th in the "Freedom of Movement" sub-index, garnering 4.3 points.



When examining the overall "Quality of Life" sub-index, Jordan secured a 72nd place with a score of 7.1 points. The country performed slightly better in the "Transportation" sub-index, ranking 58th with 21.4 points, and 50th in the "Strength" sub-index with a score of 7.2 points.



This decline in Jordan's quality of life ranking raises important questions about the socio-economic and political challenges facing the nation, highlighting areas that require urgent attention and improvement to enhance the well-being of its citizens.

