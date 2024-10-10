Russian intel states that Nord Stream assaulted to fracture Europe

(MENAFN) Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), has asserted that the United States and the United Kingdom played a direct role in the 2022 attack on the Nord Stream pipelines. Speaking at a meeting of intelligence officials from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Astana, Kazakhstan, Naryshkin's comments were later published on the SVR's official website.



Naryshkin expressed skepticism regarding the West's ongoing investigation into the attacks, suggesting that it is unlikely to uncover the true masterminds behind the sabotage. He criticized Western for promoting what he described as "scarcely believable theories" about the incident, specifically mentioning a narrative that points to a group of Ukrainian amateur divers acting independently. He dismissed this explanation as simplistic and targeted at a gullible audience.



The SVR claims to possess "reliable information" indicating that the U.S. and United Kingdom were directly involved in the operation, suggesting that special services from both nations and "professional saboteurs" executed the attack. Naryshkin articulated that the U.S. administration justified such sabotage as a means to fracture Europe's relationships with Russia, particularly aiming to weaken Germany’s ties with Moscow. He noted that Washington may have been uncertain about its ability to persuade Berlin and other European Union nations to sever their economically beneficial connections with Russia.



The allegations made by Russian intelligence highlight ongoing tensions between Russia and Western nations regarding energy security and geopolitical alliances. The Nord Stream attacks not only disrupted vital energy supplies but also intensified the divide between Russia and Europe, raising questions about the future of economic and political relationships in the region. As investigations continue, the narratives surrounding the incident remain contested, with implications for international relations and energy policy.

