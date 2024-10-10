IDF deploys 46th Division to Lebanon

(MENAFN) In a marked escalation of its military presence, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) deployed the 46th Division to Lebanon during the night between Monday and Tuesday, augmenting its existing forces, which include the 36th, 98th, and 91st Divisions. There are indications that a fifth division may also have been involved, signaling the IDF's determination to ramp up its operations in the region.



Major General Uri Gordon, commander of the Northern District, conveyed a sense of optimism during discussions with local leaders, suggesting that residents might return to their homes within a month. Crucially, he emphasized that this timeline would depend on the tactical accomplishments of the Israeli military rather than negotiations with Lebanon, Hezbollah, or any external organizations. This shift reflects a newfound confidence in the IDF's operational successes in northern Lebanon.



Several key factors are shaping the IDF's strategic timeframe. One primary consideration is the weather. As October advances and autumn arrives, conditions may increasingly benefit Hezbollah. The onset of rain could create muddy terrain that hampers the mobility of tanks and heavy equipment. Moreover, colder temperatures may restrict the operational effectiveness of IDF soldiers, undermining their advantages in the field.



Another important factor is the international political context. With the United States entering the final stages of its election campaign, a military conflict in the Middle East poses significant challenges for the Democratic administration. Additionally, in Europe, there is likely to be a growing chorus of calls for a ceasefire as the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon worsens. Such external pressures are anticipated to impact the IDF's strategic decisions.



Domestic issues are also pivotal in shaping the IDF's operational timeline. The financial strain of ongoing military engagements is weighing heavily on the Israeli economy, raising concerns about the sustainability of these operations. Social considerations, particularly the effects on reservists and their families, further complicate the situation, alongside the pressing need to assist displaced residents in northern Israel.



Given these multifaceted pressures, it is expected that the IDF will escalate its military activities in the north in the coming days, seeking rapid progress while navigating the intricate dynamics of weather, international relations, and domestic challenges. The results of this military campaign could have profound implications for both the region and Israeli society at large.

MENAFN10102024000045015687ID1108766345