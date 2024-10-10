LONGITUDE 77 EXPANDS FOOTPRINT: STRENGTHENS PRESENCE IN INDIA WITH PUNJAB LAUNCH

(MENAFN- Avian We) October 9, 2024: Longitude 77, first-ever Indian single malt from the house of Pernod Ricard India, is set to strengthen its roots in the Indian market with its launch in Punjab. Staying true to its philosophy of ‘India Reimagined’, the brand will bring its rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship, now catering to the refined palates of discerning connoisseurs in the region. Longitude 77 pays tribute to India's enchanting spirit, historical craftsmanship, diverse culture, stunning landscapes, and unique terroir.



The brand's entry into Punjab offers seekers of authentic, contemporary Indian luxury a memorable experience which was marked by a launch event at the 10th anniversary of EYP Creations, the biggest Punjabi Artist management agency across the country having expertise managing Punjabi artist like Parmish Verma, Jassie Gill, B Praak, Babbal Rai, and others out of which the event witnessed the presence of B Praak, Gurnazar, and Jassie Gill.



Set amidst the opulent backdrop of Radisson Red, Mohali, a vibrant evening of luxury and celebration unfolded as Longitude 77 launched in Punjab. The evening ushered guests into the 10-year celebration of EYP Creations, specializing in handling Punjabi music artist, followed by the unveiling of Longitude 77, seamlessly embodying the brand's essence of 'India Reimagined'. Reflecting the deep cultural roots of the region while embracing contemporary luxury, the evening offered guests a unique fusion of music, culinary artistry, and expertly crafted signature serves. The soulful musical performances during the event created a serene and spiritually uplifting atmosphere leaving the audience spellbound.



Longitude 77 takes its name from the 77° East line of longitude that runs through the heart of India, symbolizing the country's place on the global stage. The brand’s ethos is deeply connected to India’s rich heritage, reflecting Pernod Ricard India’s commitment to innovation and its investment in creating world-class products within the country. By reinterpreting the essence of Indian luxury, Longitude 77 encourages discerning consumers to explore and forge a personal connection with India’s cultural legacy. This single malt also meets the growing demand for premium, locally crafted Indian spirits.



Produced in small batches, Longitude 77 brings together locally sourced ingredients and the craftmanship of Pernod Ricard’s master distiller to create a superior taste of luxury. Double matured, mellowed and knitted to perfection in American Bourbon barrels and wine casks, the single malt is then extra aged in the cool, dry climate of Dindori Nashik in the Sahyadri Range. It has a natural, mahogany colour – a true testament to its ageing process. Its flavour profile is exquisitely smooth, full bodied and balanced, with hints of caramel, vanilla and a faint peat smoke that offers depth and complexity in every sip.



The bottle comes in an Indigo coloured matte finish box, the colour that India gave to the world. Both the box and the bottle feature a stamp depicting the map of India with the Longitude 77° passing through from the north to the south, a symbol that commemorates the best of India. The brand manifesto alludes to snow bound lairs, mountain waters, colours of the desert and fields of gold, encapsulating the iridescent essence of the country.



Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “We are proud to bring Longitude 77 to Punjab, a region known for its deep appreciation of authenticity and grandeur. Longitude 77 is more than just a single malt; it is a celebration of India’s rich heritage and craftsmanship, combined with contemporary luxury. With its roots in Indian terroir, this launch marks an exciting chapter as we continue to share this unique spirit of India with connoisseurs across the country.”



Nikhil Dwivedi, Founder & Director, EYP Creations said, “As we celebrate a decade of EYP Creations, it’s truly exciting to mark this milestone by partnering with such a prestigious brand like Longitude 77 for their launch in Punjab. The brand reflects the same values we stand for—authenticity, craftsmanship, and a bold celebration of heritage. We look forward to a continued journey of blending music and culture, as we take Punjabi entertainment to new heights.”



The culinary experience featured Punjab’s bold flavours, reimagined in contemporary, experimental dishes. The event culminated in an exclusive Longitude 77 tasting experience, featuring serves along the Longitude such as Punjab Old Fashion that highlighted the finest local ingredients, recognized with GI tags for their exceptional uniqueness.



With the availability of Longitude 77 in Maharashtra, Goa, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Dubai, and at Delhi Duty Free, the brand is further making its way in the Indian markets with the launch in Punjab. It is aimed at providing a premium convivial experience while establishing a new benchmark for Indian whisky drinkers in Punjab.







