President: Azerbaijan Takes Bold Steps To Overcome Challenges Posed By Climate Changes
10/10/2024 5:12:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“Climate change affects all countries across continents, with
the small island developing nations being the most vulnerable. It
adversely impacts livelihoods globally and impedes progress towards
achieving the Sustainable Development Goals."
Azernews reports that President Ilham Aliyev
said this in his address to the participants of the Pre-COP29 held
in Baku. The President also mentioned Azerbaijan as one of the
world countries being affected by climate change.
"Azerbaijan is not an exception. Each year we see decreasing
water levels in our rivers, while the Caspian Sea is shrinking.
Azerbaijan also faces water scarcity,” he said.
The head of state added that Azerbaijan, however, has been
making many efforts to combat the climate crisis at all levels.
“Azerbaijan takes bold steps to overcome these challenges. At
the national level, we are successfully implementing our
socio-economic priority of“clean environment and green growth”.
Azerbaijan has announced 2024 as the“Green World Solidarity Year”.
Our abundant wind and solar potential enable us to advance the
renewable agenda. The liberated Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur,
declared green energy zones, host sufficient renewable sources,”
the President noted.
