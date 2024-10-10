The Hospitality Network Announces the Return of the EMEA Stakeholder Conference, Dubai

(MENAFN- Fleishman Hillard) Dubai, UAE, 09 October 2024 - The Hospitality Network is pleased to announce the return of the EMEA Stakeholder Conference to Dubai, which is scheduled to take place between 5-7 November 2024 at Lapita Dubai Parks and Resorts Autograph Collection. This invitation-only event brings together over 700 of the most influential leaders from across the hotel and real estate industry in Europe, the Middle East and Africa to discuss the latest trends shaping the hotel industry.



The Middle East’s hospitality and real estate sectors are currently experiencing robust growth driven by a surge in tourism and significant investments in infrastructure. In Dubai, UAE, for example, the tourism sector achieved a new record as it welcomed 9.31 million international overnight visitors in the first six months of 2024 – an increase of 8.9% over 2023.[1] Saudi Arabia meanwhile is heavily investing in developing its tourist infrastructure as it seeks to achieve a target of attracting 150 million visitors to the Kingdom by 2030, up from its previous target of 100 million.[2]



As the region’s hospitality and real estate sectors continue to go from strength to strength, the EMEA Stakeholder Conference will gather senior hotel and real estate industry leaders to address some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities, namely, how to become more sustainable, leverage advanced technologies, and drive innovation. From owners, operators, developers, and consultants, attendees will share their expertise, insights, and learning, for a meaningful knowledge exchange.



Martina Bjorkenor, Managing Director of The Hospitality Network, stated, "We are delighted to bring together hospitality and real estate decision-makers from across the EMEA region for this exclusive event. The 2024 EMEA Stakeholder Conference will provide an invaluable platform for attendees to network, learn from industry experts, and explore innovative solutions tailored to the region's unique projects and challenges. As we face an evolving landscape, collaboration and knowledge sharing will be key to driving our industry forward."



Among the conference features will be presentations from some of the most prominent leaders in the sector. Scheduled to share their expertise are Ibrahima Gaye, Property Development Building Services Director at KAFD (King Abdullah Financial District); Rodney Linville, Global Head of Information Technology at Nobu Hotels; Saurabh Bakshi, Chief Operating Officer of the Hospitality Division at Azizi Developments; and Philip Wooller, Area Director Middle East & Africa at STR.



The conference will also deliver valuable networking opportunities with owners, operators, developers, consultants and leading suppliers, besides showcasing innovation, technology, sustainability and design in the purpose-built experience rooms.



Looking ahead, The Hospitality Network is also excited to announce The 2025 KSA Stakeholder Gathering, taking place May 20-21, 2025, in Riyadh, KSA, and The 2025 EMEA Stakeholder Conference, scheduled for November 2025 in Dubai, UAE.







