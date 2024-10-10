Nutanix Launches General Availability of Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on Microsoft Azure in the UAE

(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, UAE, 9th October, 2024 – Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, is excited to announce the general availability of Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on Microsoft Azure in the United Arab Emirates. This launch empowers businesses with a robust hybrid cloud solution that emphasizes data localization, enhancing compliance and performance for organizations in the region.



With NC2 on Azure, enterprises can now seamlessly extend their existing Nutanix environments to Azure, enabling them to run applications across both on-premises and cloud infrastructures. This capability not only provides operational flexibility but also supports organizations in maintaining compliance with local data regulations by keeping sensitive data within the UAE.



Data localization has become increasingly critical for businesses aiming to meet regulatory requirements and safeguard their data. By leveraging NC2 on Azure, UAE-based organisations can help mitigate risks associated with cross-border data transfers and enhance trust among customers and stakeholders.



“Today’s launch is a pivotal moment for businesses in the UAE, allowing them to fully leverage the potential of hybrid cloud while adhering to stringent data localization requirements,” said Raif Abou Diab, Country Manager UAE, Oman, Pakistan, and Sub-Saharan Africa at Nutanix. “With Nutanix Cloud Clusters on Microsoft Azure, our customers can seamlessly bridge their on-premises and cloud environments, ensuring operational efficiency, supporting compliance with local regulations, and establishing a secure foundation for innovation and growth.”



“Public cloud has become a key business investment, but many customers must manage workloads across both public and private clouds,” remarked Tariq Halawani, Executive Director - Enterprise Solutions, Microsoft UAE. “NC2 on Azure not only ensures consistency but also lowers network latency and boosts cost efficiency.”



Key benefits of Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on Azure include:

● Enhanced Compliance: Organizations can keep their data localized in the UAE, aligning with government regulations and fostering trust.

● Seamless Integration: NC2 allows businesses to extend their Nutanix environments to Azure effortlessly, facilitating a unified operational framework.

● Scalability and Flexibility: Companies can quickly scale their infrastructure to meet fluctuating demands without the burden of extensive capital expenditure.



Nutanix Cloud Clusters on Azure is available now in the UAE, empowering organizations to modernize their IT infrastructure and embrace digital transformation.







