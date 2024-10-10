THIRDREALITY Launches Smart Color Bulb ZL1: Repeater Functionality At An Unbeatable Price

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the smart home continues to evolve, consumers seek products that provide more than just basic functionality. In response to this demand, THIRDREALITY introduces the Smart Color Bulb ZL1 , a powerful yet affordable smart bulb that offers RGB lighting along with a key Repeater feature to extend Zigbee coverage. Best of all, the four-pack of Smart Color Bulb ZL1 is priced at just $29.99 , making it one of the best-value smart bulbs on the market.

John, a smart home enthusiast, reached out to THIRDREALITY a few months ago. Frustrated by the high prices of Zigbee bulbs, especially those with Repeater functionality, he asked: "Are there any affordable options? I want a smart bulb that helps extend my Zigbee network without costing too much."

John already had a Zigbee network set up in his home, but the signal was inconsistent in some areas. He needed a smart bulb that not only provided RGB lighting but also acted as a Repeater to boost his network's performance. However, most of the options he found were too expensive or lacked the features he needed.

Inspired by feedback from users like John, THIRDREALITY developed the Smart Color Bulb ZL1 to fill this gap in the market. This bulb offers RGB lighting , allowing users to customize their home's lighting ambiance, and more importantly, it includes Repeater functionality to enhance Zigbee network coverage. And at just $29.99 for a four-pack , it's an incredibly competitive option for smart home enthusiasts.

The Smart Color Bulb ZL1 is designed for users who need more than just lighting-it's a cost-effective solution for improving smart home connectivity. Whether you're setting the perfect lighting mood or strengthening your Zigbee network, the ZL1 delivers, all at an attractive price.

While the Smart Color Bulb ZL1 offers vibrant RGB lighting , the real standout feature is its Repeater functionality . Beyond just providing light, the ZL1 extends the reach and stability of your Zigbee network, making it easier to maintain consistent connectivity across multiple devices. With Zigbee 3.0 technology , this bulb ensures reliable and low-latency connections throughout your home.

For users like John, this means no more signal drops or unreachable devices. The ZL1 boosts the overall performance of the Zigbee network, solving common smart home connectivity issues at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.

Smart bulbs with Repeater functionality often come with a premium price tag, but THIRDREALITY has made this technology accessible to everyone with the Smart Color Bulb ZL1 , available at just $29.99 for a four-pack . For users looking to expand their smart home network and add colorful, customizable lighting, the ZL1 is the perfect balance of functionality and affordability.

John, like many others, has found the Smart Color Bulb ZL1 to be a game-changer. By using it to extend his Zigbee network, he's been able to enjoy a seamless smart home experience, all without breaking the bank. The ZL1 offers the best of both worlds-vibrant, customizable lighting and reliable network performance.

About THIRDREALITY

THIRDREALITY is a global leader in smart home technology, committed to providing innovative and user-friendly solutions. Our product lineup includes smart lighting, sensors, smart plugs, and other smart home devices. With Zigbee, Matter, and other advanced protocols, THIRDREALITY aims to make smart homes more accessible, connected, and efficient.

The THIRDREALITY Smart Color Light Bulb ZL1 is now available for purchase online, including at Amazon for more details on how this advanced security device can become part of your smart home solution.

