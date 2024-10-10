Amb. Al-Shemali Stresses Historic India-Kuwait Ties, Friendship, Expanding Cooperation
10/10/2024 2:08:36 AM
NEW DELHI, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Ambassador of Kuwait to India Meshal Al-Shemali underlined the importance of taking India Kuwait relationship to new heights after meeting Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.
In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Ambassador Al-Shemali said that during his meeting with Gujarat chief minister that he discussed ways to deepen Kuwait-India relationship in areas of mutual interest especially food security, technology sector, information development and green energy.
The Ambassador stressed that there was a long history of great momentum in Kuwait India relationship rooted in friendship and expanding cooperation.
Ambassador Al-Shemali participated in the cultural program being held in Ahmedabad in Gujarat between October 3 to 11 displaying various Indian cultural and arts events.
The Ambassador hailed the exchange in the field of arts and culture between the two countries rooted in history while he met Patel in his residence at Gandhinagar and underscored the key role arts and culture play in cementing relationship between the two friendly peoples. (end) atk
