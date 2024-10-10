World Cities Culture Summit: Global Cities Shaping the Future of Culture

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 8 October 2024: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced that the World Cities Culture Summit 2024 is set to take place from 30 October to 1 November 2024, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, further reinforcing the emirate's leadership and presence on the global cultural map. In 2023, Dubai successfully won the bid to host the summit for the first time in the MENA region, marking a significant milestone in the city's cultural journey. The summit will strengthen Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. It will also showcase the city's robust infrastructure and exceptional capabilities, which have positioned it as a model for future cities and a preferred destination for living, working, and entertainment—all guided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai Culture has announced that this year's forum carries the theme ‘Tomorrow’s Culture: How Will the Next Generation Shape our World?’, inspired by global cities' efforts to inspire and motivate youth and future generations to contribute to reshaping the reality of life within cities, embracing innovative solutions that will contribute to weaving a cultural legacy for the future. The summit’s discussions will spotlight the efforts of participating cities that support the creative economy, invest in cultural and creative industries, and strive to nurture and support talent, providing them with opportunities to contribute to reshaping the future of cultural cities. The summit will also provide cultural and creative city leaders with a vast platform to exchange ideas and knowledge, exploring the role of culture in shaping sustainable future cities.

The summit’s global agenda, with its opening ceremony to be held at the Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE’s largest open-air heritage museum, will feature a number of closed sessions where a range of inspiring ideas will be discussed, highlighting the role of youth in shaping global cultural policies and reshaping urban life. City leaders will also focus on models for funding cultural projects and their future, the role of artificial intelligence in cultural policymaking, the contribution of creative districts to fostering innovation in cities, the potential of integrating culture as a core element in healthcare systems, and how to leverage the power of culture to create innovative solutions that raise awareness of climate issues. Additionally, the summit will showcase the most prominent strategies developed by global cities to pave the way for the next generation, empowering them to develop skills and use advanced technology to face future challenges. During the summit, Dubai Culture is offering one session that is open to the public, discussing what cities, the next generation and the skills of cultural and creative professionals need to thrive in a digital, global, and rapidly changing world.

Several international speakers are scheduled to participate in the ‘Ideas for Tomorrow’ sessions, where they will present their visions for the future of culture. The summit will also witness the launch of the third round of the ‘Leadership Exchange Programme’ supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, to foster cooperation and develop exchanges between cities. Organised by Dubai Culture to the summit will take place in various landmarks and cultural and creative hubs across Dubai, providing city delegations the opportunity to experience Dubai's unique cultural offerings, supporting cultural tourism in the emirate. Additionally, the Authority will showcase a diverse range of unique creative products by a selection of Emirati and UAE-based artists and emerging talent, as part of its commitment to supporting creatives and providing them with a dedicated platform to showcase their innovations, thus strengthening the cultural and creative industries in the emirate.

Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, affirmed that the summit represents an inspiring global platform that allows thought and cultural leaders from around the world to exchange expertise and knowledge, and establish new strategic partnerships that support the role of culture and the participation of talent in shaping the future, saying: “Dubai's hosting of the forum reflects its leadership and highlights its capabilities in bringing the world together to discuss the future of the cultural sector and its contribution to achieving comprehensive development. Thanks to its ambitions and unique vision, Dubai continues to enrich the global cultural movement, stimulate cultural exchange programmes between global cities, and build bridges of communication between cultures and communities, contributing to reinforcing its position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent, as well as a destination for investors and entrepreneurs who have found in it a fertile environment for promising opportunities.” Badri emphasised the importance of the global summit in exploring cultural trends and highlighting cities' efforts in crafting cultural policies and strategies and developing their various initiatives and activities.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Marketing and Corporate Communication Department at Dubai Culture and Project Manager of the World Cities Culture Summit Dubai 2024, stated that this year's edition of the summit offers rich sessions and discussions that focus on the role of youth and the next generation in shaping the cultural landscape and anticipating its future, and encouraging cities to communicate to develop new cultural projects that contribute to supporting the creative economy, which Dubai aspires to be a global hub of by 2026.

Al Suwaidi added: “Through its distinctive strategies and initiatives, Dubai aims to shape the future of culture, paving the way for future generations to help create new models of cultural interaction and enhancing the quality of life in creative cities in preparation for facing future changes. The summit’s programme, designed in collaboration with cities from the World Cities Culture Forum, aligns with Dubai Culture's aspirations and efforts to empower and support talent and motivate them to aid support of the cultural and creative industries ecosystem.”

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, London; Founder and Chair of World Cities Culture Forum, said: “We are excited to be in Dubai this year for the 13th World Cities Culture Summit. As one of the world’s fastest growing cities, Dubai is home to over 200 nationalities and a meeting point of cultures across continents. The World Cities Culture Forum is founded on the principle of collaboration – we believe that appreciating each other’s cultures contributes to global cohesion. As we gather together, we will learn from each other and champion the transformative power of culture to address the common challenges we face.”

The summit is the flagship event of World Cities Culture Forum, which is considered the leading network for cultural policymaking. World Cities Culture Forum provides a way for city leaders to share research and intelligence and explore the vital role of culture in their future prosperity, with over 45 member cities around the world, where culture is a key driver of social and economic development.

The summit brings together a diverse and influential network of Deputy Mayors, Culture Commissioners, Directors of Culture and city leaders, providing a unique platform to connect, collaborate, and exchange ideas with peers from around the globe. It is a solutions-focused event that encourages city leaders to collaborate to improve the lives of their citizens through culture: over half of previous attendees have implemented or improved a cultural policy in their city as a result of attending.







