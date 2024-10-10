AIR INDIA’S NEW INFLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT, AVAILABLE ON ITS A350 FLEET AND UPGRADED LONG-HAUL AIRCRAFT, WINS TOP HONOURS AT WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 08 October 2024: Air India, India’s leading global airline, has been awarded the coveted title of Asia’s Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2024 at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) held this year in Manila. This is the first time that an Indian airline has won this title.

World Travel Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of the travel industry,” serves to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry. In its 31st annual edition, the awards spotlighted excellence worldwide. With this recognition Air India has now joined an elite club of global airlines which have won the award in previous years.

“This award is a testimony of Air India’s commitment to providing our customers with the best inflight entertainment experience. It reaffirms our commitment to the ongoing transformation of Air India into a world-class airline,” said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India.

The award recognises the full suite of Inflight Entertainment (IFE) content curated by Air India and is available on the airline’s Airbus A350s presently serving the Delhi-Heathrow route and which will commence to New York (JFK) in November. The same offering will be featured on the 64 new widebody aircraft on firm order, as well as the legacy widebody aircraft as they undergo full interior retrofit of seats and entertainment systems.

The full suite of the new IFE content features over 3000 hours of entertainment content across formats and genres, including 1400 hours of movies, 850 hours of TV, and 1000 hours of audio, for today’s discerning travellers.



The largest library of Indian content in the skies: Air India guests can choose from over 300 Indian movies spanning decades and genres. The new content catalogue offers a rich spectrum of regional cinema with 120 Indian regional movies in eight languages, in addition to a host of popular and engaging web series and digital content.



Hollywood blockbusters: The Hollywood collection caters to all tastes, offering close to 300 Hollywood movies, including BAFTA and Oscar-winning titles.



International favourites: Air India’s global cinematic repertoire spans 13 languages, including French, Spanish, German, Mandarin, Cantonese, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Slovenian, among others, featuring critically acclaimed films from around the world.



TV and digital content: Air India’s in-flight library boasts 1400+ episodes of Western, Indian and International TV shows and digital content, spanning an array of genres and categories. Guests can enjoy content from ‘behind-the-wall’ as Air India’s new IFE will feature a selection from the biggest streaming and OTT platforms, including Paramount+, HBO, Sony Liv, Hulu, etc as well as an extensive library of content from Vogue, GQ, The New Yorker.



Audio: RJs Malishka Mendonsa, Ginnie Mahajan, Salil Acharya, Archana Pania, Anuraag Pandey, and more offer an exclusive auditory journey on Air India Radio, as they bring celebrity interviews, artiste specials, trivia, and music. Don't miss Cup O' Tales, an Air India special-edition podcast series featuring Ayaz Memon, along with a diverse range of other audio podcasts. Dive into our extraordinary music collection, offering over 1200 choices, including 190+ curated playlists, and an expansive album collection that spans genres and eras, from Pop and Rock to Jazz, Western Classical, Bollywood, Ghazals, Hindustani & Carnatic Classical, Indipop, Indian Regional, Relaxation and much more.



Kids Zone: Young flyers can enjoy an extensive selection of over 100 hours of curated audio and video content, divided into three dedicated sections: Pre-School, Kids, and Teens.







