Experience the Serenity of Sikkim at Club Mahindra Baiguney Resort

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 8, 2024: Nestled in in the lap of nature, Club Mahindra Baiguney in Sikkim is the perfect retreat for travellers seeking a peaceful escape. Surrounded by lush forests and situated along the picturesque Rangeet River, the resort offers breath-taking views of majestic mountains. Easily accessible from Bagdogra Airport and New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, it’s just a few kilometres from popular attractions and can also be reached by road from Darjeeling, Namchi, and Siliguri, making it an ideal getaway. The best times to visit are during the vibrant monsoon months of July to September or the crisp winter from December to January, providing the perfect backdrop for both adventure and relaxation.

Club Mahindra Baiguney offers 30 comfortable rooms, including hotel units and suites with stunning river and mountain views, creating a serene retreat for guests. Culinary enthusiasts can indulge in a variety of dining options, with the multi-cuisine restaurant, Papillon serving dishes that range from South Indian dosa to smoky barbecue and delectable Bengal sweets. The menu features local specialties like Nepali Thali, Momos, Gundruk ko Jhol (made from sun-dried leafy vegetables), Paneer ko Tarkari, Bhute ko Bhat, Bansagar Kukura, and Khasi Ko Masu, along with Macha ko Jhol curry and pork dishes upon request. Guests can unwind at Plunge, a cozy poolside bar, or enjoy dinner at the Grill Barbeque restaurant, which features an enticing selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian grilled sizzlers. For added convenience, the Gourmet Express provides takeaways for in-room dining, and the resort’s three Svaastha Spa rooms blend western SPA and yoga practices with modern spa rituals, including a sauna and hot steam room, ensuring a holistic wellness experience for all.

For those seeking a refreshing day-cation, the resort offers special packages loaded with activities designed to engage families and friends from the moment they arrive, starting with a delightful Sunday brunch. With options for both indoor and outdoor fun, there’s something for guests of all ages. Indoors, the Happy Hub features a variety of board games, pool tables, air hockey and art and craft activities, along with evening entertainment to keep spirits high. For outdoor enthusiasts, guided treks offers breath-taking views of the surrounding mountains, and a glimpse of the majestic Kanchenjunga Peak. Guests can also enjoy volleyball matches, river camping, and enchanting night camping experiences complete with a bonfire, or simply unwind with a refreshing dip in the swimming pool. Little ones will love the dedicated toddler’s corner, which includes a cozy kids' library and soft toys, ensuring a fun-filled experience for the whole family.

The resort proudly celebrates a variety of cultural and local festivals, including Bhutia, Sherpa, Tamang, Bhai Tika, Dussehra, Maghey Mela, Losar, Diwali, and Saga Dawa, providing guests with a rich cultural experience. Traditional Nepali dances are organized for visitors, allowing them to immerse themselves in the local heritage. Nearby attractions include the scenic hilly areas of Sai Temple and Chardham Temple, the serene Temi tea gardens and monastery in Namchi, the breath-taking Sky Walk in Pelling, the tranquil Buddha Park in Ravangla, and the charming Zoo in Darjeeling, offering plenty of opportunities for exploration and adventure.

Club Mahindra Baiguney proudly received the Certificate of Excellence for Best Resort on World Tourism Day 2022 from the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department of the Government of Sikkim, along with awards for food and safety and a prestigious five-star rating.

Whether you're exploring local attractions, indulging in delicious meals, or simply unwinding in the tranquil surroundings, every moment at Club Mahindra Baiguney is thoughtfully designed to create an unforgettable and rejuvenating experience. It's a stay you'll truly cherish.





MENAFN10102024005232011781ID1108764787