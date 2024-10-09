RFC Launches Photo Exhibition Shedding Light On Palestinian Harsh Realities

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In a powerful visual testament to the ongoing Gaza conflict, the“We Have on this Gaza Land that which Makes Life Worth Living” photo captures the "harsh" realities and personal experiences of Palestinians living amidst war.

Organised by the Royal Commission (RHC), the exhibition showcases the work of five photographers -Fadi Badwan, Ain Media, Haitham Noor Deen, Hosam Salem and Jehad Shrafi, who have through their lenses documented the resilience, but yet the human suffering and destruction during the Gaza war.

“The exhibited photos are the works of Gazan photographers on the ground and have all been taken after October 7, 2023,” the RFC said in a statement shared with The Jordan Times, adding that the event is in support of artists based in the besieged enclave.

The RFC offered a platform for advocacy and awareness, while also providing financial support to Gazan photographers who are still facing difficult working conditions in the war zone.

The commission covered all expenses related to the printing, framing and display of photographs.

Telling a story that goes behind the headlines, the exhibition features 23 photos, from a photo of Palestinian female standing amidst total destruction, and a poignant scene of a child playing amid the ruins of a war zone, to photos that stand as a powerful reminder of Palestinian people's endurance, and a photo of a faint glow coming from a tent and makeshift shelter in Gaza.

The three-day exhibition commenced on Tuesday, and provides the public a "unique" opportunity to engage with the powerful visual narratives by Palestinian photographers.