Al-Sisi Inspects 6Th Armored Division Of Egypt's Second Field Army

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi inspected on Tuesday the 6th Armored Division of the Second Field Army. The event featured a display of advanced weaponry and combat equipment, including modern tanks, missiles, armoured vehicles, personnel carriers, air defence weapons, and helicopters.

Notably, the IRIS-T SLM medium-range air defence system, known as“Saqr,” was officially showcased as part of the division's formations.

This system features a radar capable of detecting 1,500 targets and tracking 400 targets simultaneously, which enhances the ability of the Egyptian Air Defense Forces to deal with multiple and complex threats with high effectiveness and targets with a small radar cross-section.

A carrier of the Harpoon surface-to-surface and deep-surface naval missile, and the Auto Mad surface-to-surface naval missile, which is launched from frigates, missile launches and submarines, was also displayed. These missiles are characterized by their accuracy and high destructive power.

The forces also displayed a carrier carrying the SLQ 48 mine neutralization vehicle, which is considered one of the most advanced vehicles in neutralizing all types of naval mines up to depths of 600 meters, and the Mark 46 and Sting Ray naval torpedoes, which are launched from surface units and the anti-submarine hull to destroy enemy surface ships and submarines, and the Dolphin attack submersible, which is one of the latest means used to capture groups of attacking frogmen.