IROS 2024 in Abu Dhabi to Feature 13 Forums Highlighting Impact of Advanced Robotics on Diverse Industry and Economic Sectors

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi-UAE: 08 October 2024 – Khalifa University of Science and Technology announced an array of 13 diverse forums highlighting the impact of robotics on various sectors will be part of the 36th edition of the IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS 2024) in Abu Dhabi – the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s first-ever such global event.

Themed ‘Robotics for Sustainable Development’, IROS 2024 will run from 14 -18 October 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) and has already gathered several thousand researchers, academics, leading corporate majors, and industry professionals from across the world. The 13 forums will span four days and will cover rapid development of robotics technologies and its relevance to policy-makers, socio-economic impact, role of multiple avatars, human-robot co-existence, opportunities for the industrial sectors and the future of robots.

Dr. Jorge Dias, IROS2024 General Chair, said: “The IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems 2024 includes 13 forums that impact every aspect of an increasingly digitalized world. From sustainable development to government funding and human-robot co-existence, these forums will not only offer a platform for experts to share their perspectives on the role of robotics in the future, but also provide insights from researchers and academics on the way forward. Each forum is designed to highlight the recent advancements as well as to provide an impetus to guide the course of future developments in this key area of science that that will have comprehensive social, economic and intellectual impact.”





MENAFN09102024003685011158ID1108764282