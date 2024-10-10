ASEAN Summits Kicked Off In Laos, Prioritising Stronger Cooperation Under“ASEAN Way”

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, Oct 10 (NNN-KPL) – The 44th and 45th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits and related summits, kicked off here yesterday, emphasising stronger cooperation under“the ASEAN Way.”

Addressing the opening ceremony, Lao President, Thongloun Sisoulith, called on ASEAN countries to continue upholding their common cause of peace, stability and sustainable development, as well as, honouring their commitments to multilateralism, based on equality and mutual benefit.

Cooperation guided by the“ASEAN Way,” Thongloun said, resonates with the“unique characteristics of Southeast Asia, with a shared goal of maintaining and promoting peace, stability and sustainable socio-economic development within the region and beyond.”

The summits under Laos' ASEAN chairmanship this year are themed“ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience,” with focus on building a more integrated, connected and resilient ASEAN community, to respond to various pressing challenges and seize opportunities to bring about benefit to ASEAN peoples.

The three-day event will feature related summits, including the 27th ASEAN-China Summit, the 27th ASEAN Plus Three Summit (ASEAN-China, Japan and the Republic of Korea) and the 19th East Asia Summit.– NNN-KPL