DPRK Appoints New Defence Chief

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Oct 10 (NNN-KCNA) – The People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), appointed No Kwang Chol, as the country's new defence minister, during a key session of the Supreme People's Assembly, held here, in Pyongyang, from Monday to Tuesday.

The meeting also made some other new personnel appointments, including of state control, and chairman of the State Commission of Science and Technology.– NNN-KCNA

