DPRK Appoints New Defence Chief
Date
10/10/2024 12:08:33 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
PYONGYANG, Oct 10 (NNN-KCNA) – The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), appointed No Kwang Chol, as the country's new defence minister, during a key session of the Supreme People's Assembly, held here, in Pyongyang, from Monday to Tuesday.
The meeting also made some other new personnel appointments, including Minister of state construction control, and chairman of the State Commission of Science and Technology.– NNN-KCNA
MENAFN10102024000200011047ID1108764625
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.