Zelensky Meets With Pms Of Albania, North Macedonia, Greece

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with the prime ministers of Albania, North Macedonia and Greece.

The head of state announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"I held meetings with the Prime Ministers of Albania, North Macedonia, and Greece -- Edi Rama, Hristijan Mickoski, and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as well as the President of Slovenia, Natasa Pirc Musar. During our talks, I informed them about the situation on the battlefield and the defense needs of our warriors," the post reads.

Topical issues in bilateral relations were also discussed during the meeting.

Getting invitation to NATO part of Victory Plan - Zelensky

Zelensky thanked the leaders for their solidarity with the Ukrainian people and important support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine