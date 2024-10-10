Ukraine Launches Air Attack On Russia's Base Where Iranian Drones Are Stored, Report Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ukrainian military hit a base storing drones that Russia uses for daily against Ukraine near the village of Oktyabrsky in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, Azernews reports, citing the release shared by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

According to the release the base was used as a storage of Iranian Shahed-type drones. The Ukrainian side confirms that Tehran has provided Moscow with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones since the start of the all-out war. The general staff says that Russia has used more than 1,300 such drones in September against Ukraine daily in a month.

About 400 attack drones were reportedly stored at the Russian base.

According to the statement, the attack was carried out by Ukraine's Navy and units of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).