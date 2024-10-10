Ukraine Launches Air Attack On Russia's Base Where Iranian Drones Are Stored, Report Says
10/10/2024 12:08:56 AM
The Ukrainian military hit a base storing drones that Russia
uses for daily attacks against Ukraine near the village of
Oktyabrsky in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, Azernews
reports, citing the release shared by the Ukrainian Defense
Ministry.
According to the release the base was used as a storage of
Iranian Shahed-type drones. The Ukrainian side confirms that Tehran
has provided Moscow with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones since
the start of the all-out war. The general staff says that Russia
has used more than 1,300 such drones in September against Ukraine
daily in a month.
About 400 attack drones were reportedly stored at the Russian
base.
According to the statement, the attack was carried out by
Ukraine's Navy and units of the Security Service of Ukraine
(SBU).
